ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

How Retailers Can Up Their Digital Gifting Game

By Catherine Salfino
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fLLiZ_0dCPUpF200

The gift-giving season is definitely in full swing. And while holiday shoppers were warned to buy early due to supply chain delays, December will inevitably be filled with slackers, those who are too busy to shop and those who have no idea what to buy for anybody. Meaning there is a lot of opportunity for merchants who help make gift giving easier, especially in the online marketplace.

The gifting market will grow from $621 billion in 2019 to $816 billion by 2024, according to a report from Coresight Research. In 2020, ecommerce sales leapt 32.5 percent. Coresight expects online sales to account for 21 percent of total 2021 Q4 sales.

But Coresight Research feels innovation in digital gift cards , as well as personalization and customization options for the recipient, have the potential to significantly improve the online gift-buying experience.

Coresight Research’s Steven Winnick, senior analyst, spoke in the CommerceNext webinar, “The Holiday Gifting Playbook: A Consumer Perspective on 2021 Holidays.” He said $1 of every $4 will be spent online this holiday season.

“We really think there will be an added focus by consumers on convenience and experience, versus deals and door busters,” Winnick said. “They’re going to be expecting personalized and seamless retail experiences both in the store and online. That could be BOPIS (buy online/pickup in store), it could be curbside pickup and it could be your native digital experience, as well. And there are gift cards. A physical gift card from a retailer is going to be local. But if it’s a digital kind of gifting experience, that can open up doors to more international gift buying, which could be super interesting.”

Almost 9 out of 10 holiday shoppers say they plan to shop online for gifts the same (66 percent) or more (27 percent) this year compared to last year, according to the Cotton Incorporated 2021 Lifestyle Monitor Survey. Holiday shoppers who do not plan to shop in-store say it’s because they prefer to shop online (49 percent), or they feel it’s safer to use ecommerce during the pandemic (45 percent). The safety concern is down, though, from 65 percent in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hwg2p_0dCPUpF200

This may be why over half of clothing gift givers plan to purchase their clothing gifts in-store (up significantly from 39 percent in 2020), according to the Monitor research.

Still, that leaves a lot of gift givers who could use some guidance not just for this holiday season, but heading into all of 2022’s celebrations, such as Valentine’s Day, Easter, birthdays, and more. John Grech, head of retail partnerships at GiftNow , a gift experience management platform, said during the CommerceNext webinar his company offers a solution that gives online shoppers more options than simply buying a gift card.

“The digital gifting of products has the same ability to deliver things quickly, but you can actually have latency between the time the digital gift arrives and when the product physically arrives,” Grech said. “It’s going to be an important part of go-forward strategy, especially coming out of this year (with potential supply chain delays).”

When a merchant sends a digital gift using the GiftNow platform, it is sent via email or text/messenger. It can also be printed out and hand-delivered. The digital gift is then “unboxed” with personalized videos and photo greetings. Once the recipient views the gift online, they can accept it or modify it by size or color, or make an exchange before it even ships. GiftNow points out this helps eliminate return shipping expenses. And, the company adds, it may speed time-to-redemption as recipients already have a starting point on selecting a product.

Retailers that currently have a GiftNow button on their websites include Coach, Kate Spade, Uniqlo, American Eagle/Aerie, and Michael Kors.

“Retailers have a lot of room to grow in terms of how they merchandise these things,” Grech said. “There’s actually a lot more utility to digital gifts that I think retailers could take advantage of.”

This holiday, more than a fifth of shoppers plan to purchase most of their clothing gifts at Amazon (27 percent), according to the Monitor research. That’s followed by mass merchants (20 percent), off-pricers (9 percent), chains (8 percent), department stores (7 percent), fast fashion stores (4 percent), and specialty stores (4 percent).

The online components of shopping have become vital to holiday business. Consider that nearly three-fourths of holiday shoppers (71 percent) say they plan to research online for holiday gifts this season, according to Monitor research. And half of all shoppers (50 percent) say they like to browse for clothes in-store for the experience, but they prefer to buy online. And the majority of holiday shoppers (55 percent) say that how much they buy in-store versus online depends on whether stores are open or closed.

That’s why a strong online gifting element can be so powerful during the holidays. Winnick said retailers could also help ecommerce shoppers find the perfect gifts by offering subscription services. He gave a nod to those offered by Best Buy and Walmart Plus, services that take their cue from Amazon Prime in that they allow subscribers access to hard-to-find or limited/exclusive holiday deals.

“So that experience is really starting digitally,” Winnick said. “Retailers and brands understand they need to think creatively . But they also understand the consumer is a bit concerned about items being out of stock. So brands and stores have more leverage than normal to introduce a subscription service like that.”

Retailers also have the option of teaming with Alyce, a smart gifting platform, that recently partnered with sales engagement provider Salesloft, so marketers and sales teams could work with a unified platform that enables personalized gift giving.

“Our partnership with Salesloft is such a natural match ,” said Alyce’s Greg Segall, CEO. “We are both committed to enabling revenue teams to build strong relationships and improve business results with the help of smart technology. At Alyce, we are thrilled that our integration with Salesloft is giving marketing and sales teams new gifting superpowers right in their workflow that will allow them to deliver meaningful moments, increase revenue and create greater impact.”

Cotton Incorporated is a global resource for all things cotton. The research and promotion organization continues its near-50-year commitment to providing expertise and information on all aspects of the global cotton supply chain: from dirt to shirt—and beyond. Additional relevant information can be found at CottonLifestyleMonitor.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

FTC Probes Amazon, Walmart Over Supply Chain Challenges, Rising Prices

The agency has long pursued “market studies to deepen our understanding of economic conditions and business conduct,” said FTC’s Lina Khan. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Gen Z Gives Afterpay a Cyber Weekend Boost

What’s more, Amazon captured the largest share of Black Friday retail sales, or 17.7 percent, one survey has found. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Under Armour Rolls Out RFID to 400 Stores, Joor Integrates Vntana, Hot Topic Taps Signifyd

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. RFID Under Armour/Nedap Under Armour has rolled out Nedap’s iD Cloud inventory visibility platform, which will be deployed throughout 400 of its owned and operated stores worldwide. In the first phase of the rollout, Under Armour aims to lay a scalable foundation, both operationally and technologically, for the program and to achieve accurate stock visibility in its stores in an effort to optimize item availability and efficiency gains in key day-to-day processes. The iD Cloud platform can give retailers real-time, item-level insights into their stock...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
Daily Republic

Exchange shoppers may buy online, pick up in store, at curbside

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE — Airmen and their families can cross items off their holiday shopping lists with ease using the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s buy online, pick up in store service and curbside pickup at the Travis Exchange. Military shoppers with in-store shopping privileges can enjoy tax-free...
MILITARY
pymnts

Shoppers Flock to Amazon to Pick up Holiday Toys

Though clothing dominated both in-store and online purchases on Black Friday, toys and hobby equipment were still among the most purchased items as parents and grandparents sought out items to keep kids occupied during a second pandemic Christmas. According to PYMNTS’ research, which surveyed over 2,000 U.S. consumers on Friday...
SHOPPING
WATE

Best gift ideas under $100 and on sale now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re not careful, purchasing holiday gifts for the people who are closest to you can get expensive. It’s helpful to be aware of not only which items are consistently rated the best, but when exceptional sales happen, so you can buy quality at a […]
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cotton Incorporated#Holiday Gifts#Retailer#Gift Cards#Coresight Research#Commercenext#Bopis
104.1 WIKY

Macy’s reliance on stores for e-commerce weighs on mulled split

(Reuters) – Macy’s Inc is grappling with how to make its e-commerce business a standalone company without losing customers who rely on its department stores to pick up or return items they bought online, according to people familiar with the deliberations. The 163-year-old retailer said last month that it had...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in Retail: Macy’s Looks for Digital, Physical Balance; Amazon the Hot Spot for Toys

In today’s top retail news, Macy’s is reportedly trying to find the right way to balance its stores with its eCommerce presence as it mulls a breakup of the two businesses, while shoppers are gravitating toward Amazon when shopping for toys. Also, out-of-stock messages are hurting consumers and merchants alike this holiday season, and Instacart is reportedly working on launching 15-minute deliveries.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
ABC Big 2 News

How to ensure you get the best deals while holiday shopping

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to find the best holiday deals Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, you might be wondering whether you can still find good deals on popular products. You can if you’re willing to do a little research — and even some negotiating.  […]
SHOPPING
eMarketer

Afterpay’s Black Friday results highlight evolving consumer trends

By the numbers: Buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Afterpay’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday data reveals significant changes in how people are shopping this holiday season compared with last year, when fear of the coronavirus kept people away from stores. Afterpay reported a 34% year-over-year (YoY) surge in orders...
RETAIL
cheddar.com

How Retailers and Cargo Carriers Can Make Real Change

The current supply chain crisis could last well into 2023. Some see this as an opportunity here for retailers to be early adopters of zero-emission technology. The 'Shady Routes' report highlights the relationship between retail companies and their cargo carriers, and how both can make real change from a public health and climate perspective. Angeline Robertson, senior researcher, Stand.Earth Research Group and Dawny'all Heydari, campaign lead, at Ship it Zero join Cheddar News.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Macy’s eCommerce Customers’ Use of Physical Stores Pauses Breakup

Advised to separate its eCommerce business from its physical stores, Macy’s is debating how best to approach the concept without alienating its online shoppers who depend on the retail shops for pickups and returns, Reuters reported on Friday (Dec. 3), citing sources familiar with the talks. The iconic retailer has...
RETAIL
pymnts

Buy Now, Pay Later Could Entice Over Half of Cross-Border Shoppers

Customers’ shopping habits continue to evolve amid a worldwide reopening of storefronts, but the global cross-border payments market remains in full swing, with volume expected to reach $156 trillion in 2022 — and offering alternative, yet familiar, payment methods to consumers can be a powerful way for merchants to bring in first time customers.
RETAIL
Street.Com

Forget Black Friday: Holiday Sales On Track to Blow Past Record

The National Retail Federation has raised its estimate for holiday sales to gain as much as 11.5% from its October estimate of 8.5% to 10.5%. That's happening despite sales being slightly lower across the Black Friday shopping weekend which includes Cyber Monday. Apparently Americans are happy to follow the old...
RETAIL
Massage Mag.com

This is How Gift Certificates, Specials & Retail Increase Income

This is a great time to be thinking about how to give a year-end boost to your business. Offering gift certificates and holiday gift items can propel your revenue in a big way. Here are some top tips used in spas and wellness centers for bringing in extra cash flow...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
312
Followers
1K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy