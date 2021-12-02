ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Skating on Swan Lake

By Kay Bjork
Distinctly Montana
Distinctly Montana
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oltPS_0dCPULCa00
Photo by Kay Bjork

Sitting on the lakeshore, I tug on my skates—rushing like an impatient child, in part because of the frigid air, but also because of my excitement for the first skate of the season. Navy blue ice lies before me, inviting and at the same time intimidating—like placing the first brush stroke on an empty canvas. I take a quick step onto the flawless ice and glide effortlessly on the glass-like surface where I can see the bottom of the lake. Startled fish startle me as they dart away reminding me of the explosion of sparks when a log is added to a fire. I am lulled by the sound of my skates as I leave a trail of thin white lines—the beginning of my ice skating sketch.

Skating on wild ice is truly a spiritual experience. The sensation of gliding along a frozen lake can be like flying. An experience that is surreal, exhilarating, uplifting and at times—frightening.

For me, even though I grew up skating on the numerous rinks in northern Minnesota, my love for ice skating did not begin until our fortunate and very intentional landing on Swan Lake, in northwest Montana. Here we built a house, a family and a very unique life centered on the intriguing process of going through four seasons at the lake—which included winter.

Until then I was indifferent to the idea of ice skating, in places where I was literally boxed in and skating in circles with a large group of people. But then I discovered wild ice. Ice without refrigeration, Zambonis and sideboards. Here your spirit could soar with your skates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fsWga_0dCPULCa00
Photo by Kay Bjork

One of my first experiences was on extraordinary ice. An extended cold snap caused the entire lake to freeze. I held my breath, waiting to see if the ice would grow thick enough before it snowed and buried the ice and our hopes for an epic skating adventure. The temperatures plunged and the ice gained over an inch overnight to nearly four inches. I was still taking bites of toast as we bundled up, grabbed our skates and set out to explore this new playground.

Excitement, awe and the slap of cold air took my breath away. When I slid onto the frozen lake it felt like air. By the time my husband Dewey had his skates tied, our daughters Risa and Kelsey had filled the ice in front of our home with skate scribbles, like doodles on an etch-a-sketch. It was a bluebird and windless day—a perfect ice skating day. We headed up the lake, which stretches south of our home for almost ten miles.

Skating on the smooth quick ice felt effortless as we flew down the frozen lake. The lake was almost silent except for the scrape of skates on the hard surface. We all fell into an almost Zen-like state as we were lulled by the rhythm of ice skating.

A skating adventure also includes a treasure hunt, searching for nature’s artwork with ice and snow as her canvas. We saw little ice crystals dripping from a log on the shore. Pressure cracks in the ice captured sunlight and revealed the depth of the ice. We observed rocks along the shore that look like glazed donuts, frosted by the lap of waves before the lake became frozen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nweDj_0dCPULCa00
Photo by Kay Bjork

Less than an hour later we reached the end of the lake, where we noticed open water at the inlet. We straddled a log tipped into the frozen lake and soaked up the sunshine, which softened the wintry air. Snacking on our family’s trademark “hundred-mile-an-hour” cookies, we spotted an eagle in a nearby snag.

We turned around to head home, warmed by the sunshine, the constant movement and an experience we would remember forever.

These moments are priceless in their rarity and unpredictability. Wild ice is fickle and fleeting. We have learned the art of chasing great ice, which is dependent on attentive weather watching combined with the willingness to drop everything when a cold snap transforms our watery playground into a field of ice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BrjuX_0dCPULCa00
Photo by Kay Bjork

Even though clear, smooth ice is the ultimate, the simple thrill of playing outside in this transitory world is enough to draw us onto ice of varied conditions. A light dusting slows down our skates, but as long as we can still evaluate the strength and thickness of the ice, it can still pass as a great skate. Drifts of snow along with ice heaves and pressure cracks turn our gigantic ice rink into an obstacle course, but it also makes you a better skater.

Sometimes we are able to prolong our ice skating season even after a snowfall. Armed with our shovels, we clear a rink that conveniently has snowy sideboards for a game of hockey or a skate in the first light of the day before the school bus arrives to pick up our daughters. But that too can be short-lived as the weight of the snow causes the water below to seep to the surface and our rink turns to slush.

Winter is not always silent. Lake ice has its own language, its own music that will stop you in your tracks day or night. The winter song starts when the ice expands and contracts, triggering a series of pops and crackling, and then it turns into something more melodic as the sound vibrates like the pluck of a cello string or a thump on an enormous timpani drum. The ethereal sound is hauntingly beautiful, as the lake comes alive to serenade those who will stop and listen—to hear and feel the voice of the natural world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jv6ra_0dCPULCa00
Photo by Kay Bjork

Comments / 0

Related
Distinctly Montana

Yurt Skiing the Swan Range

I coax my skis to the edge of the hill, just before the point where slope and lack of friction overcome inertia. The horseshoe-shaped ribs of western Montana’s Swan Range stretch out to my right. To my left, more than 3,000 feet below, lies Seeley Lake. This is only my...
LIFESTYLE
kaxe.org

Being Smart and Safe: Early Ice Skating on Lakes with John Latimer and Mark Morrissey

Let's be clear, going out on the ice, this early in the season, is risky. The DNR reminds us:. Temperature, snow cover, currents, springs and rough fish all affect the relative safety of ice. Ice is seldom the same thickness over a single body of water; it can be two feet thick in one place and one inch thick a few yards away. Check the ice at least every 150 feet.
SPORTS
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Skate with Santa

Skate with a very special guest at a picturesque setting in Maple Grove. The Central Park skate loop is the spot for Skate with Santa on Saturday, December 11 from 5 to 8pm. This is a free event, but you’ll be able to rent skates for $6. Festive music will be provided while you skate with Santa, and refreshments will be available for purchase. For more information, go to the events calendar at http://www.maplegrovemn.gov/parksandrereaction.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Montana State
Boston

Skating into winter, in and around Boston

The outdoor seasonal rinks in and around Boston are perfect for affordable family fun or a winter-weather date night. Winter is almost here, and that means it’s time for one of New England’s favorite pastimes: ice skating. Boston has no shortage of seasonal outdoor rinks for little or no admission...
BOSTON, MA
visitcentraloregon.com

Sunriver Ice Skating

Sunriver Ice Skating at the Village at Sunriver Ice arena has long been a family favorite. Enjoy hit music while you skate, or watch skaters zoom by from the comfort of the viewing area. 57100 Beaver Dr, Sunriver, OR 97707, USA. Price. $15 Adults (Ages 13+) $11 Children (Ages 5-12...
SUNRIVER, OR
ardmorecity.org

ICE SKATE IN ARDMORE

The ice skates have arrived, the rink is freezing over, our Zamboni is ready to go, and Santa will be here THIS WEEKEND!! Come join us for two nights of pure Christmas magic. After the Festival of Lights, stop by to get a picture with Santa, make a couple of crafts, and enjoy some homemade goodies. We will give away a family fun pack each night so make sure you visit the registration table for a chance to win! Goodies and pictures will be available for purchase for a small fee. Santa’s Workshop is also the perfect place to drop off a gift for Toys for Tots!
ARDMORE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Skates#Ice Skating#Ice Rink#Swan Lake#Ice Crystals#Navy#Zambonis
Sandusky Register

A nice night for ice skating

SANDUSKY — When people saw the newest amenity added to Jackson Street Pier, they probably froze from their shock and astonishment. Sandusky recreation employees on Wednesday unveiled the city’s new ice skating rink at the public waterfront space. It’s right behind the orange Mylander Pavilion. Officials partnered with Civista Bank...
SANDUSKY, OH
Distinctly Montana

VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley

It's special enough to see a big herd of elk cross the road in Montana, but to see it against such a stunning backdrop really makes our day. Just look at the way the mist shrouds the mountains - even a grey day in Paradise Valley, in our opinion, puts the sunniest day just about anywhere else to shame. But we're hardly impartial.
ANIMALS
CBS Minnesota

Earth, Wind & Fire Announce Concert At Mystic Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – You won’t have to wait until “the 12th of Never” to see Earth, Wind & Fire live and in person this spring. The Grammy Award-winning band is set to perform at Mystic Lake Casino on May 13 at 8 p.m. Credit: Getty Images They’ll start out their spring tour in Tucson this upcoming April, making their way through the south before eventually coming to the midwest. Earth, Wind & Fire has been on the music scene for over 50 years. In that time, they’ve sold over 100 million albums worldwide, making them one of the best-selling bands of all time. Tickets are on sale starting at $66. For more information, click here.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: ‘Heavy, Heavy, Heavy Snow’ To Hit Northeastern Minnesota 47-Year-Old Woman Shot In Head In St. Paul Caught On Video: Rogers Dog Returns Package To Delivery Driver 5 California Residents Infected with Omicron After Wisconsin Wedding
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Dayton Daily News

Skate your way into the holidays

A light flurry falls and festive music plays as you glide across the ice on a moonlit evening – nothing says holidays quite like ice skating with family and friends. After a pandemic hiatus, the MetroParks Ice Rink at RiverScape MetroPark will soon welcome skaters back for the winter. The region’s largest outdoor ice rink officially opens on Friday, Nov. 26 – just in time to work off some Thanksgiving calories – and will be open through Feb. 27, 2022.
SPORTS
wheelherald.com

KINDNESS • RESCUING A SWAN

A group of individuals answered the call this past weekend and rescued a juvenile trumpeter swan in Lake Wilson. Thank you to Katie Chapman, Karen and Mark Hurd, Travis DeLong, Bill Johlfes, Michele Steffl and Dave and Linda Johnson. The group was given the location of a trumpeter swan who...
LAKE WILSON, MN
WHO 13

Trumpeter Swans make Maffitt Reservoir a migration stop

DES MOINES, Iowa – They are looking for still water with aquatic plants to refuel them and 100-yard runways for when it’s time to get back in the air to continue south for the winter. The largest waterfowl in North America is the Trumpeter Swan and a whole lot of them stopped at Maffitt Reservoir […]
ANIMALS
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Monday Will Be Season’s Coldest, With Flash Freeze Causing Icy Commutes

WEATHER RESOURCES: WCCO Weather App | School Closings | Live Radar MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The WCCO Weather Watcher is blue, as we are expecting the coldest temperatures of the season Monday. Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says a flash freeze is possible overnight, which means any melting that happened Sunday could turn to ice, with icy morning and evening commutes possible Monday. MORE: MnDOT Brings In Extra Crews Ahead Of Icy Monday Morning Commute Temperatures will plummet throughout Minnesota Sunday night. Monday’s high will only reach 17 degrees in the metro, and the 9-degree low will actually feel closer to minus-7. There will below-zero lows in much of the north-central and...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

First Major Snowfall Brings Avalanche Of Wintery Pics

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parts of Minnesota got as much as 6 inches of snow Saturday, and more is on the way. The Twin Cities only saw about an inch, and won’t get much more on Sunday. But in northeastern Minnesota, more than 18 inches could fall just north of Grand Marais. READ MORE: ‘Heavy, Heavy, Heavy Snow’ To Hit Northeastern Minnesota Minnesotans love their weather, and plenty of snow pictures and videos have come pouring in. Here are some of the best. Karna Bergstrom captured this video of the chilly scene near Two Harbors. "The sea was angry that day, my friends…"Near Two Harbors pic.twitter.com/Ht2aaGHLMt — Karna Bergstrom (@KmbSmile) December 5, 2021 Snow at Fox Hollow Golf Club in St. Michael (credit: Al Cooper) Snowy roads in Duluth Sunday morning. (credit: MnDOT) Snow in Crosslake (credit: Alberta Rosburg) About 3.5 inches of snow in Bemidji (credit: Tom from Bemidji/@tpers228 on Twitter) Lisa Meadows’ dog Thunder loves the snow! (credit: Lisa Meadows) Lake Irene in Miltona (credit: Terri Myhre) The Fiddlin’ Farmstead in Becker (credit: Kelly LaFond) Snow in Jacobson (credit: Sierra Nelson) Taking a snowy seat in Minneapolis! (credit: Shannon Mahnke) [/caption] Lovely Litchfield living room on Saturday night (credit: Linda Carlson)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
travelawaits.com

The Farmers’ Almanac Says We’re In For A Long, Cold Winter

For more than 2 centuries, the Old Farmers’ Almanac has given North American residents a glimpse at the season ahead with its annual weather predictions. So what’s in store for the weeks and months ahead? Prepare for a season of shivers, the Almanac predicts. “This winter will be punctuated by...
ENVIRONMENT
Distinctly Montana

Distinctly Montana

Montana State
437
Followers
131
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

If you love Montana, you'll love our magazine! Our print magazine is published quarterly and our digital content is published daily. Subscribe today at https://distinctlymontana.com

 https://distinctlymontana.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy