OLYMPIA, Wash. — A homeless camp will be swept from an area near the state capitol in Olympia next week following a homicide and three shootings linked to the encampment. Nearby homeowners have been calling for the city of Olympia to take action on the camp for months. The city previously put in toilets, a handwashing station and dumpsters at the encampment.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO