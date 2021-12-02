Dune Survival Game Will Feature Vehicular Gameplay, Pants-Pooping Status Unclear

Dune fans are pumped about the news of an open-world game this week. Some of the viewers had no idea that a game was coming. Fun com and Nukkear are working together to bring the fans an open-world version of that world. It's got to be exciting to be a Dune fan right now and have all this good news coming your way. Denis Villeneuve's movie has become one of the big successes for Warner Bros. during the pandemic era. A sequel to the film has already gotten the go-ahead over at the company. And now, you have news of an open-world game with survival elements. Not a ton is known about what else the game has in store. But, the promise of more Dune content is enough to get the growing fanbase excited about what could be waiting in the wings. Check out some of the excitement down below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO