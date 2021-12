Dr. Marja M. Hurley has accepted the prestigious invitation of NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins to serve as a new member of its National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) Board of Scientific Counselors. For the next five years as one of the Board of Scientific Counselors (BSC), Hurley who is also a UConn Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor, will evaluate the performance of intramural scientists and the quality of their research programs, an integral part of the overall NIH mission. She will also advise the NIDCR Scientific Director. At UConn School of Medicine and Dental Medicine Hurley serves as professor of medicine and orthopedics as well as associate dean of the Health Career Opportunity Programs at UConn Health.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO