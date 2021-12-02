ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three men arrested on drug charges in Lafayette Parish

By Melody Brown-Peyton
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s narcotics deputies arrested three men on drugs charges Wednesday night.

Deputies obtained a warrant and searched a home in the 100 block of Millie Park Road at 10:30 p.m., finding more than two pounds of fentanyl, approximately 471 grams of marijuana, six fentanyl pills, a Ruger LCP2 with an obliterated serial number, and $19,270 in cash.

The following three men were arrested and booked into the Lafayette Correctional Center:

  • Kylen Meche, 20, faces charges of with possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia, and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. His bail was set at $61,500.
  • Landon Guidry, 23, faces charges of possessing with intent to delivery schedule I narcotic, possession of drug paraphernaliabail was set at $60,000
  • Jevon Lively, 30, faces charges of faces charges of possessing with intent to delivery schedule I narcotic, possession of drug paraphernaliabail, transactions involving processds from drugs, possession of a firearm in the presense of controled susbtance and illegal carring of a weapon and possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number bail was set at $57,500.
Drugs and cash found during drug operation in Lafayette Parish
KLFY News 10

