Orange County, FL

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit bringing art to life at Orange County Convention Center

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit is now open at the Orange County Convention Center.

The exhibit is bringing the impressionist painter’s work to life through Jan. 9.

“The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit strives to highlight the unique architecture of its spaces while integrating influences from its history and community,” according to the event’s website.

Event officials say the event brings the painter’s work to life with over 90 million pixels of animation.

