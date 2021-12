DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Democratic Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson revealed that her announcement on Saturday, Nov. 20 that she was retiring, came very close to going the other way. “Actually, when it was first thought of me doing it, I was going to be talking about remaining. I had been pressured so hard by so many leaders to please reconsider and run one more time,” said. U.S. Rep. Johnson. During an interview Tuesday afternoon in her district office in Dallas, Congresswoman Johnson said she changed her mind from running for re-election to retiring just four days earlier. “Even my staff, we were all enthusiastically...

