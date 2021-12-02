European truffles are absurdly expensive. American ones are affordable treasures.

Biddenden Late Harvest Ortega, Kent, England 2018 (£122, biddendenvineyards.com) “One-hundred-and-twenty-two pounds for an English wine?” It’s a question that is easy to imagine arising just as a mouthful of said wine is being sprayed to all corners in incredulous rage: “You what mate?” I’m not going to get too distracted by issues of value or fairness here. Suffice to say once you’ve got beyond a certain threshold (roughly £25) there’s very little logic to wine pricing. Above that, it’s not about quality per se, it’s about reputation, scarcity, image. But that doesn’t mean a wine cannot be worth that much to someone. If the wine has something unique about it, and you happen to have the money and inclination to spend on it, then who am I to judge. I will, however, say that I tasted Biddenden’s Kentish dessert wine, made from their speciality grape variety Ortega, before I knew the price, and found it’s combination of fresh tropical and English apple fruit, electric acidity, silk-sheet texture and endless length very special indeed.

DRINKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO