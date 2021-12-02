ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

European truffles are absurdly expensive. American ones are affordable treasures.

By Rowan Jacobsen
ncadvertiser.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's always been a whiff of insanity around truffles, the subterranean fungi coveted for their extraordinary fragrance, but this fall, the nuttiness has reached new heights. Devastated by a summer drought, white truffles are having their worst season in memory, and prices have mushroomed from a relative "bargain" of $1,000 per...

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

As Covid spreads, US urges Americans to avoid some European countries

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged Americans to avoid travel to Iceland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Guernsey in the UK due to "very high" levels of COVID-19 On Monday, the State Department issued parallel travel advisories matching the CDC's, stating, "Do not travel" to Iceland, Hungary...
WORLD
eturbonews.com

Wines: Chenin Blanc Warning: From Yummy to Yucky

Chenin Blanc is a neglected grape. Why? Because it is more challenging than Chardonnay or Sauvignon Blanc to grow and make into wine. The grape demands an almost perfect combination of soil and weather, and it is a challenge for the winemaker to balance oak and other flavor-enhancing options. The...
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Oregon State
FingerLakes1.com

European Roulette, French Roulette, and American Roulette: How are they different?

If you are new to roulette, you may not realize there are different variations of this popular casino game. Hence, shares below by the Tha bet bookmaker is a rundown for those curious about the different roulette available today. “Roulette” is actually a French word and it means “little wheel”. It has become a gambling game especially popular across Europe from the late 1700s until now. Today, the difference makes three main variations of roulette including European roulette, French roulette, and American roulette.
GAMBLING
KTVZ

The world’s tastiest dumplings

How to define a dumpling? In its most basic sense, it’s a pocket of dough filled with some form of savory or sweet stuffing. And the easy ideas are surely the best, because dumplings are a popular food across the globe: both simple and complex, local and global, adaptable yet fixed in their home regions as cheap, tasty staples to snack on.
RECIPES
Forward

Why the story of cream cheese is the story of Jews in America

When it comes to “bagels and lox,” the cream cheese is essential but goes without mention. Like the marinara sauce in “spaghetti and meatballs,” it plays a leading role but gets no top billing. Still, a tart, bright red tomato sauce gets noticed. Cream cheese, however, inspires no secret nonna recipes. Even Jewish gourmands who demand the freshest of hand-rolled bagels and the most pristine razor slim Nova will settle for a generic schmear.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pecan Truffle#Absurdity#Food Drink#European#American#Costan
budgettravel.com

Affordable American Winter Beach Escapes

From Georgia’s warm, welcoming Atlantic coast to the Pacific, we’ve got the top places to run away to when you’re craving a beach getaway. When the mercury drops a little too much and the snow piles up a little too high, it’s time for a winter escape. We’ve rounded up some of America’s finest winter beaches, each with its own distinct flavor at a price that’s right.
TRAVEL
digg.com

The Most Expensive American Cities To Rent In, Ranked

New York City is back on top as America's most expensive city in which to rent a one-bedroom apartment. Real estate website Zumper found that for 11 months this year, the median price for a one-bedroom was up 12.1 percent, where it rose just 0.3 percent in 2019 and 0.6 percent in 2020. Four Florida cities dominated the top 10 most populous cities in terms of the highest rise in rent this year: Miami (first), St. Petersburg (third), Tampa (fifth) and Orlando (seventh).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Insider

What potato dishes look like in 25 places around the world

From Ireland to Canada, many cultures have a unique twist on potatoes. The versatile starch is mashed with bacon in Denmark and stacked with meat in a pie form in the UK. Potatoes are fried and enjoyed with rice in Iran, Chile, and Peru. Poutine is a Canadian classic. Poutine...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Miami

Taste Of The Town: Casa Mariano In Doral Delights With A Blend Of Mediterranean and South American Flavors

DORAL (CBSMiami) — Casa Mariano in Doral is the ultimate hidden gem. It opened in September of 2021 and has found quite the following. “We are in Doral, but we are right next to the 826 and 836 expressways. So, if people have business in Coral Gables it’s only a few minutes,” said General Manager and Sommelier Victor Tapia. The small, charming eatery with bright blues, whites, and corals has a Mediterranean vibe. Casa Mariano is named after Executive Chef and owner Mariano Araya. He’s bold in the kitchen, but a bit shy on camera so Tapia explains the vibe. “Actually, this is...
DORAL, FL
MySanAntonio

Signature charcuterie, only in Patagonia Parrilla de Campo

In Patagonia Parrilla de Campo , an Argentine restaurant that has already been operating in Mexico City for 11 years, flavors are worshiped through sausages, since they are the basics to celebrate, for “las reundas”, as they say to meetings in the south of the continent, to share with friends and enjoy the great moments.
RESTAURANTS
TBR News Media

The Wine Connoisseur: Seven exciting Chilean red wines

Chile has been making value-centric wines for decades and they are available in many restaurants and wine shops. Like California, Chile labels its wine by the name of the grape and this makes choosing one for dinner or just casual drinking a snap. Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and...
DRINKS
digg.com

The Best American Cities To Live In With Affordable Housing And Good Climate, Ranked

The East coast has the best potential cities to live in based on housing affordability, expenses and key weather metrics. PropertyShark ranked American cities (with a population greater than 150,000) where median earning homeowners spent less than 30 percent of their money on monthly house payments — and determined which cities had the least rainfall/wind, least cold/hot days and the most number of annual clear days to determine which cities would be the best to live in.
REAL ESTATE
The Guardian

Sticky moments: great sweet wines to savour

Biddenden Late Harvest Ortega, Kent, England 2018 (£122, biddendenvineyards.com) “One-hundred-and-twenty-two pounds for an English wine?” It’s a question that is easy to imagine arising just as a mouthful of said wine is being sprayed to all corners in incredulous rage: “You what mate?” I’m not going to get too distracted by issues of value or fairness here. Suffice to say once you’ve got beyond a certain threshold (roughly £25) there’s very little logic to wine pricing. Above that, it’s not about quality per se, it’s about reputation, scarcity, image. But that doesn’t mean a wine cannot be worth that much to someone. If the wine has something unique about it, and you happen to have the money and inclination to spend on it, then who am I to judge. I will, however, say that I tasted Biddenden’s Kentish dessert wine, made from their speciality grape variety Ortega, before I knew the price, and found it’s combination of fresh tropical and English apple fruit, electric acidity, silk-sheet texture and endless length very special indeed.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

The Sea Breeze Recipe

The Sea Breeze is a thirst-quenching delight boosted by cranberries and grapefruit, made ideally for sipping on a chaise and looking out over the ocean. Known as a 1980s classic, the Sea Breeze actually originated after the cranberry scare of 1959, after a contaminated bog of carcinogenic cranberries hit the market. Quickly, the U.S. secretary of health advised citizens to stay away from the fruit entirely if they weren’t certain of its origin.
RECIPES
Curbed

2 California-Inspired Cocktails to Make This Season

An East Coast holiday means blizzards, toasty fireplaces, and warming winter spices — your gingerbread-eggnog-apple-allspice-caramel everythings. But a West Coast holiday? That’s an entirely different vibe: one that’s relaxed and natural. And of course, the cocktails you serve should reflect your locale, too. Local San Francisco interior designer Cristina Lehman...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy