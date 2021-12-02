ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Real Gucci Family Isn’t a Fan of ‘House of Gucci’

By Diana Gebbia
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It turns out not everyone is a fan of House of Gucci. House of Gucci had a strong debut weekend at the box office, but not everyone was impressed. The movie's namesake, the actual Gucci family, wasn't exactly thrilled with the blockbuster that stars Lady Gaga, Al...

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Here’s the Real Story Behind the Murder Depicted in ‘House of Gucci’

Okay, picture this: You've just watched House of Gucci, the movie in which you saw Adam Driver and Lady Gaga run around Italy being fabulous and Jared Leto run around Italy being... less so. You're still trying to analyze which of the accents in the film were Italian and which were based on other countries entirely, and you stop to wonder: Was this sh*t real? The basic gist of the film is that Lady Gaga's character, Patrizia Reggiani, marries Maurizio Gucci, the heir to THEE Gucci business and fortune. When things between them turn sour, Gaga's character arranges for a hitman to murder Gucci. It is, simply put, wild.
MOVIES
The Stranger

It Doesn't Matter if House of Gucci Is Good or Bad

Ridley Scott's House of Gucci is ridiculous, but it's one helluva good time. For nearly three hours, Scott subjects viewers to a probably offensive array of "Italian" accents (e.g. “Never confuse shit with choco-lato”), sex in sweaty offices, Jared Leto chewing the absolute fuck out of the scenery while doing his best Mario impression, gaudy jewelry, expansive vistas, 1980s music, and decent-looking Gucci fakes. Remarkably, the whole affair never quite strays into the expected camp territory.
BEAUTY & FASHION
inlander.com

House of Gucci lacks the extravagance and flair of its real-life inspirations

As is customary for movies inspired by true stories, Ridley Scott's House of Gucci ends with a series of title cards detailing what happened to its real-life subjects following the events depicted in the film. These title cards note, with a sense of irony and regret, that no one from the storied Gucci family is currently involved in the fashion house that still bears their name.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Cosmopolitan

The House of Gucci cast compared to their real-life counterparts

House of Gucci is almost here! After a very long wait, the all-star cast have joined forces to tell the story of Patrizia Reggiani and the murder of her fashion label heir ex-husband Maurizio Gucci. Starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and more,...
MOVIES
Telegraph

I witnessed the real-life drama behind the House of Gucci film

Towards the end of the Eighties, during my first stint at British Vogue, I was dispatched to inspect the new Gucci collection; it was an early lesson in How the Mighty Have Fallen. I knew the brand – established as a luggage house in Florence in 1921 by Guccio Gucci, a one-time bell-hop – had been the last word in glamour at some point; Grace Kelly and Jackie Onassis had been draped in the stuff and had Gucci bags and scarves named in their honour. Also, I had a fake Gucci bowling bag, given to me by a friend who’d acquired it in Hong Kong. Where there are fakes there is usually a desirable original.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
slpecho.com

‘House of Gucci:’ Girlboss, Gucci, Gaga

Ever since Lady Gaga teased her latest film on Instagram, the world has patiently waited for the arrival of “House of Gucci.” Directed by Ridley Scott, it follows the life of Maurizio and Patrizia Gucci, and the subsequent murder of the Maurizio by Patrizia. The tale of the Gucci’s is...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Gucci family statement on ‘House of Gucci’

With WGN’s entertainment reporter Dean Richards out, Sam Rubin, who covers the same beat for KTLA, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Lindsay Lohan is engaged and you’ll never guess how much her ring is estimated to cost. Plus West Side Story reviews, the Gucci family’s statement on the film House of Gucci, and more!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Y-105FM

Billie Eilish Leaves Her Blonde Hair Behind for a Dark Brunette Look

Billie Eilish has returned to her darker roots — literally!. On Thursday (Dec. 2), the "Therefore I Am" singer revealed that she transformed her most recent light blonde hair into a new, dark brunette look. She first teased fans in an Instagram Story where she showed off her eyes and brown bangs with the caption, "Guess what?" Shortly after, she posted a photo of her new look. "Miss me?" she captioned the selfie.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Zoë Kravitz’s Parents: Everything To Know About Lisa Bonet & Lenny Kravitz’s Relationship Now

Zoë Kravitz is the only daughter of famous exes Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, who have maintained a very close relationship in the years after their divorce. Zoë Kravitz, 32, is the child of Hollywood royalty. Her mother is actress Lisa Bonet, 54, while her father is legendary musician Lenny Kravitz, 57. Zoë was born in 1988, five years before her famous parents split up. Since then, Zoë has followed in both Lisa and Lenny’s footsteps. She’s released music, including her albums Calm Down and Tenderness, and has become a big-time actress thanks to her roles in Big Little Lies, Mad Max: Fury Road, High Fidelity, and the upcoming The Batman, in which she’ll star as Selina Kyle/Catwoman. As Zoë’s career continues to blossom, she’s maintained close relationships with her parents — who are still on great terms, too! Below, everything you need to know about Zoë and her famous family’s awesome dynamic.
MUSIC
Odyssey

Top 10 Movies Of All Time As Rated By Movie Fans

The Movies You Love. READ MORE. Having worked in the media industry for more than 15 years and in event management pr for red carpet events I wanted to share the latest. I regularly attend film screenings in the city at London film premieres, and love nothing else more than movies and celebrity news!
MOVIES
Best Life

See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
TV SHOWS
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy