ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Arkansas-Pine Bluff basketball coach called timeout to make his team run sprints mid-game

By Andrew Joseph
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wr2Pw_0dCPPkBG00

Arkansas-Pine Bluff men’s basketball head coach Solomon Bozeman is just a month into his first Division I head-coaching gig, and thus far, it’s been a struggle for the Golden Lions.

Pine Bluff is off to a 1-8 start to the season with its only win coming against the NAIA Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes. So, yeah, the 33-year-old head coach was a bit frustrated in Wednesday’s road loss to 19th-ranked Iowa State. So frustrated, in fact, that he resorted to making his team run actual sprints in the middle of the game.

He called timeout with 18:20 remaining in the second half, and instead of drawing up a play, he had his team running baselines. Check it out:

We’ve seen college head coaches get angry with their team over the years, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Division I head coach make players run baselines during a timeout. That just doesn’t happen in college basketball, and it was such a small-time look for Bozeman to have his team do that against a power-conference opponent. He basically showed up his own team.

But it did seem to wake up the Golden Lions players as they played a far more competitive second half despite the 19-point loss to the Cyclones. That’s still no way to win over a team, though.

Comments / 0

Related
Troy Messenger

Coach Mario White resignation effective immediately

Pike Liberal Arts head Coach Mario White has resigned effective immediately. Coach Rush Hixon has been named interim varsity head coach and Athletic Director and will lead the team through the remainder of the playoff season. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns After Only 1 Season

Presbyterian College head football coach Kevin Kelley is moving on from the program after just one season. The analytics-driven coach took to Twitter to announce his decision to “pursue other football interests.”. “I am so appreciative of Presbyterian College President Matthew vandenBerg and AD Rob Acunto for the opportunity that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Raleek Brown, 5-Star Running Back, Flips Commitment

The Oklahoma Sooners have lost yet another major recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure from the program. On Thursday, five-star running back recruit Raleek Brown announced his decision to flip his commitment from Oklahoma and follow Riley to USC. “Momma I’m Staying Home… Los Angeles let’s turn it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
KESQ

Grigsby leads Seattle over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77-56

SEATTLE — Riley Grigsby had 21 points as Seattle routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77-56. Cameron Tyson had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the RedHawks (4-1), who won their fourth straight. Brandon Brown had 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Golden Lions (0-5).
NBA
CBS Sports

Watch Seattle vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game

Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0-6; Seattle 4-1 The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions need to shore up a defense that is allowing 88 points per matchup before their game on Monday. They will take on the Seattle Redhawks at 10 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena. Seattle will be strutting in after a victory while the Golden Lions will be stumbling in from a defeat.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solomon Bozeman
KESQ

Anderson leads Pacific past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 74-50

STOCKTON, Calif. — Alphonso Anderson recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds to lift Pacific to a 74-50 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Jeremiah Bailey had 11 points for Pacific (4-3). Pierre Crockrell II added 10 points. Jordan Bell had eight rebounds. Shawn Williams had 14 points for the winless Golden Lions (0-7). Kylen Milton added 11 points. Kshun Stokes had 10 points.
STOCKTON, CA
rocketcitynow.com

Alabama A&M routs Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Senior Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — On a day that Alabama A&M (7-3, 5-3 SWAC) honored 22 seniors, one of those individuals playing in their final game delivered one of the best games of their career as the Bulldogs notched a 52-24 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-9, 1-7 SWAC) in an NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, November 20.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Noozhawk

UCSB Gets Strong Backup in 86-58 Win Over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

UCSB overcame a slow start to record another benchmark men’s basketball victory on Wednesday. The Gauchos had plenty in reserve to stage a big second half in their 86-58 romp over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at the Thunderdome. “It’s huge,” coach Joe Pasternack said of the bench that wore down the scrappy...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprints#Iowa State#Arkansas Pine Bluff#Aau#Division#Golden Lions
pacifictigers.com

Anderson Wins Cerebro Sports Cali Jam MVP as Tigers Upend Arkansas-Pine Bluff

STOCKTON, Calif. – Leading wire-to-wire, the Pacific men's basketball team defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 74-50 Friday evening in the final game of the Cerebro Sports Cali Jam at the Alex G. Spanos Center. The Tigers (4-3) shot 47.6% (30-of-63) from the floor, while a stifling defense held the Lions (0-7) to...
STOCKTON, CA
The Baltimore Sun

Who is Danny Manning? Former Wake Forest coach, Kansas star and NBA veteran will be Maryland men’s basketball interim coach.

Mark Turgeon is out, and Danny Manning is in. Maryland men’s basketball announced Friday that Turgeon has stepped down as head coach after 10-plus seasons at the helm, and Manning will take over the program for the remainder of the season. The 54-year-old Manning was hired by Maryland in the offseason to fill the vacated spot left by DeAndre Haynes, who joined Shaka Smart’s staff at Marquette ...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
semoball.com

SEMO women fall to Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — The Southeast Missouri State women’s basketball team was blown out 81-63 by Arkansas-Pine Bluff on the second day of the Lady Eagle Thanksgiving Classic. The Redhawks came out strong, but a nine-point fourth quarter ultimately doomed SEMO, which fell to 2-4 on the season. Freshman Shymaryia Christopher...
MISSOURI STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

46K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy