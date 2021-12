FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Nine people were taken to a nearby hospital, two with serious injuries, following a two-alarm fire in Fairfax County Thursday evening. The Fairfax County Fire/Rescue responded to an apartment fire in the 800 block of Park Avenue in Herndon around 5:35 p.m. While en route, rescue crews were told residents were jumping out of the third-story windows. Fire department officials said a mother and three young children even rescued themselves by tying bedsheets together and climbing down the self-made rope; three other residents were saved via ladder by firefighters.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO