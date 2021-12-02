ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenny Kravitz Writes Sweet Birthday Tribute To Daughter Zoë With Throwback Pic

By Kimberley Richards
HuffingtonPost
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenny Kravitz shared a sweet and sandy throwback picture of his daughter, Zoë Kravitz, to celebrate the actor’s birthday on Wednesday. The rock icon posted an old photo on Instagram of him building sandcastles with a young Zoë Kravitz on a beach. “Happy Birthday, Zoë,” he captioned the post....

