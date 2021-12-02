Man City Send Scout to Serie A Game to Watch Star Midfielder - View to Make Approach During Summer 2022

That particular trip was to focus on the performance of rising midfielder, Mattias Svanberg - a 22-year-old currently impressing plenty of onlookers in Serie A so far this season.

The rising midfielder left Malmo FF to join Bologna in 2018, for a fee of around £4 million. Able to operate in all three areas of central midfield, Svanberg's versatility has made him a hugely popular figure at the club.

Across 15 Serie A appearances so far this campaign, Svanberg has scored three goals and provided an assist from midfield - a decent return, with his side sitting eighth in the league at present.

According to Italian journalist Nicolò Schira, Manchester City had a scout present at Bologna's game against AS Roma on Wednesday night, keenly watching Mattias Svanberg with an eye to a possible move in the summer of 2022.

Whatever he saw, he must have been impressed, with the Swede scoring the only goal of the game to claim a massive scalp over a team who currently sit fifth in the Serie A league table.

Where Svanberg would fit into the existing Manchester City squad is another question.

His versatility is something that will massively impress manager Pep Guardiola, with club captain Fernandinho likely to depart at the end of the season upon the expiry of his existing contract.

Svanberg also has youth on his side. At 22 years of age, the youngster has the time to grow into a Pep Guardiola team and be just as influential as the midfielder's City have at the moment.

The likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne are also in their early 30s, and the Blues will likely have one eye on their replacements too.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra