There have been some fantastic Star Wars games over the years. Ranging from arcade classics to more modern success stories, fans of the greatest sci-fi franchise have had a lot to play over the years. A huge number of talented developers have brought the world of Jedis and Wookiees to life in the video game space, and whether you want to swing a lightsaber, pal around with Darth Vader or drive a pod racer there’s sure to be one you’ll love. My personal favourite though has to be Knights of the Old Republic. The sprawling Bioware RPG gave me everything I ever wanted from a Star Wars game, and if you missed it the first time around it’s now available on the Switch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO