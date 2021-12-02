ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina woman injured in 3-vehicle crash; teen boy cited

Salina Post
Salina Post
 2 days ago
One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash in central Salina Wednesday afternoon. Shayna Deverman, 28, of Glen Elder, was in a westbound lane of E. Crawford Street in a...

Salina Post

Driver injured in two-vehicle wreck in central Salina Thursday

A Salina woman was injured when another vehicle ran a red light and struck her car Thursday afternoon. Jane St. John, 74, of Salina, was northbound on S. Front Street in a 1993 Mercury Topaz when a 2017 Honda Pilot driven by Lois Yost, 75, of Salina, that was westbound on E. Crawford Street, ran a red light and struck her car, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The accident occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. Thursday.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Car rear-ends another; texting driver injured, cited

A texting driver was injured when the car he was driving rear-ended another in southwest Salina Thursday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Jason Hecht, 20, of Hesston, was southbound on Centennial Road near the intersection with Tony's Road when he stopped to make a turn. Hecht's 2013 Nissan was struck from behind by a 2004 Honda Civic driven by Timothy Balaun, 39, of Salina. Forrester said Balaun had been texting at the time of the crash. The accident occurred at approximately 7:25 a.m. Thursday.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

KBI: Man injured after knife fight, officer-involved shooting

HARPER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening at an apartment complex in Harper, Kansas. Just after 3:30 p.m. Friday, a citizen called police to report a man who was observed damaging property at the apartment complex at 1123 Jefferson...
HARPER COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Stolen pickup found in Salina disguised with coat of house paint

A pickup reported stolen in Dickinson County Thursday was recovered early this morning in Salina...after it had received a coat of house paint. A Salina officer noticed the 2007 Chevrolet Colorado in the 400 block of N. Chicago Street shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. The officer found the pickup to be suspicious as it appeared to have been painted with blue house paint, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Grainy video shows pickup being stolen in Gypsum

GYPSUM - The Saline County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who stole a pickup in Gypsum early Thursday morning. Grainy surveillance video shows someone at 2:44 a.m. Thursday driving off in a white 2000 Ford F250 pickup with a big KU sticker in the rear window, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
GYPSUM, KS
Salina Post

Police ID Kan. man who died after crash at Legends Outlet mall

KANSAS CITY —Authorities investigating a fatal crash at the Legends Outlet mall in Kansas City, Kansas have identified the victim. A vehicle struck Lawrence Edward Walford, 82, Kansas City, Kansas, as he was walking in the parking lot outside the Walmart, according to KCK Police spokesperson Nancy Chartrand. EMS transported...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Police: Kansas man stole box truck with cabinets, flooring

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft. Just before 2:30p.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for theft in the 300 block of E. Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Faith Furniture reported a 60-year-old man later identified as Mark...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Saline County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 4

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Brown, Darris Levelle; 38; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Outside warrant/NCIC hit. NAME: Damron,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

$1,200 worth of vape cartridges stolen from Kansas Hempire

A business burglary late Wednesday night resulted in the loss of $1,200 worth of vape cartridges. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said that an employee who showed up for work at Kansas Hempire, 1300 S. Santa Fe, Thursday morning found broken glass, vape cartridges, and a knife on the ground on the north side of the business. A window on the north side of the building had been broken out.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Judge charges Kan. man in fatal Thanksgiving crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man accused in a fatal Thanksgiving crash made his first court appearance on Wednesday. According to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office, 37-year-old Garett Meyers of Andover was charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery, and driving while license is suspended or cancelled. Just after 8p.m. on Thanksgiving,...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Police ID man found with gunshot wounds in Hutchinson

RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting in Hutchinson. Just before 1:30am. Thursday hours, police responded to a report of a shooting in the alley behind the 320 Landing Apartments, 322 E. 1st Avenue, in Hutchinson, according to a media release. On scene, officers located Michael Pena, 38 of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Police: Suspect stole 12 foot Christmas tree from Kansas home

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft of Christmas decorations in Manhattan. Just before 2p.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for theft in the 3100 block of Ella Lane in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 25-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect stole her...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Crimestoppers seeks tips about convenience store burglary

On Thursday at 10:15 p.m., Salina Police officers responded to a business alarm at the Snak Atak convenience store, 1619 W. Magnolia Road. On their arrival, officers found a shattered window and entry had been made into the store. An inventory of products revealed packs of various brands of cigarettes and cigarette lighters were taken. Between the products taken and the shattered window, the loss value is more than $1,900.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Nov. 26-Dec. 3

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: FARLEY, WILLIAM EUGENE; 39; Manhattan. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: GARCIA,...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kan. man acquitted in 4-year-old granddaughter's death

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been acquitted on all charges related to the death of his 4-year-old granddaughter from carbon monoxide poisoning. A Shawnee County jury on Friday acquitted 58-year-old Timothy Wayne Funk Sr. of three charges, including first-degree murder. He was charged after his granddaughter, Brandy Funk, of Beatrice, Nebraska, died in July 2019 at her grandfather's home in Silver Lake.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kansas man, woman captured after fatal shooting, theft

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have two suspects in custody. Just after 9p.m. November 24, police responded to a residence in the 200 Block of Yorkshire Drive in Lawrence reference a shooting, according to Lieutenant David Ernst. Officers arrived on scene and located an 18-year-old...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Teen suspect's parents charged in Michigan school shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan High School. James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. Authorities have said Ethan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Salina Post

Sentencing scheduled for convicted Kansas City officer

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A white Kansas City police detective who was convicted of shooting and killing a Black man will be sentenced on March 4, a judge ruled Thursday. Eric DeValkenaere, 43, was convicted last month of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

