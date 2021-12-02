ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota man tests positive for omicron after visiting NY for convention

By Dara Bitler, Nexstar Media Wire
The Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday that a man with travel history to New York City has tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19.

