Nov 19 (Reuters) - Iran condemned on Friday U.S. sanctions against six Iranians and one Iranian group for trying to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The U.S. Treasury announced the sanctions on Thursday, along with criminal charges against two Iranians it says launched a cyber disinformation campaign to targeted voters, elected members of Congress and a U.S. media company.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 15 DAYS AGO