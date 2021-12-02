Wednesday's Prep Roundup: Anacortes boys' basketball team hits the court

Buy Now Anacortes' John-Fritz Von Hagel goes for a layup Wednesday during a game against Marysville-Getchell in Anacortes. Anacortes won, 62-43. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School boys' basketball team stepped onto the court for the first time this season Wednesday night against Marysville-Getchell and came away with a 62-43 victory.

"The boys were big-time unselfish and shared the ball tremendously," Seahawks coach Brett Senff said. "We needed to clean up some things in the second half, but overall it was a good start to the season."

Anacortes hit 15 3-point shots, five of which came from Cameron Brown, who led the team with 17 points. Jase Frydenlund and John-Fritz Von Hagel scored 13 points apiece.

Northwest Yeshiva Lions 43,

La Conner Braves 22

MERCER ISLAND — The Braves opened their season with a loss to the Lions.

Josh Denton scored seven points for La Conner, while Ivory Souryavong had six and Cameron Burks five.

Girls' Basketball

La Conner Braves 70,

Lynden Lions 40

LYNDEN — The Braves handled the Lions in their first game of the season.

La Conner led 29-19 at halftime, then blew the game open in the third quarter, outscoring Lynden 26-11 to take a 55-30 lead into the final quarter.

"We buckled down on defense in the second half," La Conner coach Scott Novak said. "The girls forced some turnovers which allowed us to get our running game going. A good team effort, and nice win on the road for us."

Sarah Cook led the Braves with 19 points while Josie Harper finished with 16. Juna Swanson and Ellie Marble each scored 14 points.