CBS News Shuffles International Correspondents

Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, who has been CBS News Washington bureau chief since July, 2020, will now have oversight over all network newsgathering worldwide.
Ciprian-Matthews will oversee all domestic and international bureaus in the post. Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, said in a statement that she will be “a tremendous asset in unifying CBS News’ newsgathering into one powerhouse operation.”
The network has started a search for a new D.C. bureau chief. That person will report to Ciprian-Matthews.
As bureau chief, Ciprian-Matthews oversaw campaign coverage during the conventions, presidential debates and election night. Before that post, she served as executive...
