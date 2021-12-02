ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Mound Visit: Cubs sign Marcus Stroman

By Kenny Kelly
beyondtheboxscore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshley MacLennan | Bleed Cubbie Blue: The Cubs signed Marcus Stroman to a three-year, $71 million deal, according to a report from, uh, Marcus Stroman. Stroman’s contract has an opt-out after the second year in...

www.beyondtheboxscore.com

MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Marcus Stroman drawing interest from Red Sox, Giants, Cubs, Angels, Mets

The free-agent starting pitching market has gotten off to a fast start, but there hasn’t yet been any movement among the top tier of arms. There’s surely robust interest in each of the class’ top starters, particularly given that the market for mid-tier options has already proved to be quite strong. Some clarity has emerged on the bidding for one of those top hurlers: right-hander Marcus Stroman.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Cubs Reportedly Among the Teams Interested in Free Agent Marcus Stroman

For all the focus on the more middle tier starting pitchers this offseason, it’s not actually new that the Chicago Cubs would be connected to a certain guy closer to the top of the market. After all, it was very early in the offseason that the Cubs were connected to Marcus Stroman, a pitcher they’ve had their eye on for years, and one of the best free agents on the market.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 early bold predictions for Javier Baez with the Tigers in 2022 season

The Detroit Tigers came into the offseason looking to be aggressive and they have been able to accomplish that goal. On Tuesday morning, news broke that the Tigers had agreed to a big six-year contract with star shortstop Javier Baez. It’s a move that gives the Tigers an elite two-way threat in the infield and will help them build back to being contenders.
MLB
The Spun

Cubs Reportedly Pushing For Major Free Agency Signing

The Chicago Cubs haven’t made a huge splash yet in free agency. That could change very soon considering the front office is in talks with one of the top pitchers remaining on the market. Cubs radio host Matt Spiegel was first to report the team’s interest in right-handed pitcher Marcus...
MLB
stljewishlight.org

Why Marcus Stroman, Cardinals are a perfect match

It’s no secret the Cardinals are looking for pitching this offseason, preferably starting pitching. So, why would Marcus Stroman and the Cardinals be a perfect match? Following a year where they lost three key starters for large portions of the season, signing Stroman would show fans that the front office won’t be tentative this time around.
MLB
FanSided

Latest Cubs rumors regarding free agent Marcus Stroman

One of the biggest remaining free agent names on the board is right-hander Marcus Stroman. The 30-year-old starting pitcher is coming off a very impressive year with the Mets, as he pitched to a 3.02 ERA, 3.49 FIP, 1.15 WHIP, 158 strikeouts and 44 walks in 33 starts in 2021. His current projected market value per Spotrac for 2022 is around $21 million AAV. As expected there are plenty of teams interested in the All-Star pitcher and there have been reports linking the Chicago Cubs to him. The team needs more starting pitching, and they just lost out on the Steven Matz bid.
MLB
Yardbarker

Marcus Stroman feels unwanted by Mets

Marcus Stroman would love to return to the New York Mets in 2022, but the team’s new front office doesn’t appear overly interested. Stroman, a free agent, started 33 games for the Mets this past season, compiling a record of 10-13 with a 3.02 ERA. He was easily their healthiest asset on the mound, but even he can read the writing on the wall.
MLB
arcamax.com

Pitcher Marcus Stroman agrees to terms with Cubs on 3-year deal worth a reported $71 million

Hours before the expiration of Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement and an expected lockout, the Chicago Cubs locked in the best available free-agent starting pitcher. Right-hander Marcus Stroman agreed to terms on a three-year contract, the Cubs announced Wednesday night. The deal is for $71 million, ESPN’s Jeff Passan...
MLB
The Spun

Details Emerge From Marcus Stroman’s Cubs Contract

The Chicago Cubs made a massive free-agent move this evening, signing star pitcher Marcus Stroman. Earlier this evening, the only information the MLB world had on the free-agency signing was provided by Stroman himself. But now, some details regarding his contract with Chicago are beginning to emerge. According to ESPN...
MLB
ABC7 Chicago

Free-agent pitcher Marcus Stroman reaches 3-year deal with Chicago Cubs; contract for $71 million...

CHICAGO -- Marcus Stroman rushed to the airport and caught a flight from Los Angeles to Chicago as soon as he got the word from his agent. The right-hander arrived just in time with a lockout looming, agreeing to a three-year contract that sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan is for $71 million. And the Cubs landed one of the top remaining starting pitchers on the free-agent market on Wednesday.
MLB
FanSided

Marcus Stroman’s Twitter activity confirms Cubs interest is very real

The Cubs are finally making a big splash in free agency with their pursuit of starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, who is among the biggest names left on the market. Stroman pitched for the New York Mets last season, where he filled in nicely once Jacob deGrom went down with an injury. Per multiple sources, including Ken Rosenthal, the Cubs are interested in adding the right-hander to their starting rotation.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Marcus Stroman ‘Excited' to Pitch at Wrigley Field

Stroman 'excited' to pitch at Wrigley Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Marcus Stroman broke Cubs Twitter Wednesday night, announcing he's headed to the North Side in a huge free agent splash for Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins. Stroman, one of the top starting pitchers on this offseason's market,...
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB free agency: Cubs, Marcus Stroman agree to three-year deal hours before CBA expires

The Chicago Cubs have reached an agreement with free-agent starter Marcus Stroman ahead of Major League Baseball's looming lockout, according to Stroman's personal Twitter account. Stroman's deal is for three years and $71 million and includes an opt-out clause after the second season, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Stroman, 30 years...
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB free agent tracker: Marcus Stroman, Chris Taylor sign ahead of baseball's lockout

Major League Baseball saw a free agency surge this week ahead of a work stoppage. Multiple big-name free agents have inked deals since Friday before business was stopped Wednesday night after the collective bargaining agreement expired at 11:59 p.m. ET. Max Scherzer, Corey Seager, Robbie Ray, Javier Báez, Marcus Semien and Marcus Stroman are among the free agents who found new homes in the last few days.
NFL

