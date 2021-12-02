Morning Mound Visit: Cubs sign Marcus Stroman

One of the biggest remaining free agent names on the board is right-hander Marcus Stroman. The 30-year-old starting pitcher is coming off a very impressive year with the Mets, as he pitched to a 3.02 ERA, 3.49 FIP, 1.15 WHIP, 158 strikeouts and 44 walks in 33 starts in 2021. His current projected market value per Spotrac for 2022 is around $21 million AAV. As expected there are plenty of teams interested in the All-Star pitcher and there have been reports linking the Chicago Cubs to him. The team needs more starting pitching, and they just lost out on the Steven Matz bid.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO