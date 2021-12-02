5 reasons Marcus Freeman is the right hire for Notre Dame

It has not yet become official, but it seems likely Notre Dame will announce defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman as the successor to Brian Kelly on Friday.

In my estimation, this is a home run hire, dating to when Kelly sniped Freeman from Cincinnati. There have been major changes to the program, and the future looks insanely bright. Here are reasons I believe Freeman is absolutely the correct choice for the Irish.

His youth

Freeman is 35 years old. In coaching ages, he’s in the infancy of his career. Alabama’s Nick Saban is contending for championships at 70. He won his first at age 52. I would be willing to bet Freeman beats him there, especially with where the Notre Dame program is right now. We could be on the verge of an era of Irish football that could rival some of the greatest dynasties in college football history. Yes, I might be getting ahead of myself a bit, but it’s entirely possible.

Recruiting

Oct. 2, 2021; South Bend, Indiana; Notre Dame Fighting Irish Defensive Coordinator Marcus Freeman enters Notre Dame Stadium before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Have you noticed the Irish have had an uptick in recruiting since Freeman arrived less than a year ago? I surely have, and I don’t think it’s a coincidence. It’s the former Ohio State’s star’s influence. He has played for the best team in the Midwest and understands what a championship roster looks like. It all starts with recruiting. I fully expect Freeman will have recruiting classes ranked annually inside the top five in the country.

Players back him

It’s something athletic director Jack Swarbrick mentioned during his press conference on Tuesday: The players are the base of the Irish program, not any coach. When you see players going out on social media and backing up Freeman, that tells you a lot. They want to play for him, they will give him everything they have. It’s extremely encouraging.

The Midwest is up for grabs

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) scores a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

With Michigan finally upending Ohio State, is there a power balance shifting in the Midwest? Yes, the Wolverines are inside the College Football Playoff field for the first time. The Buckeyes have issues on defense and for the first time in years look vulnerable. The Irish have made the CFP two of the last three years and might sneak in once again. Freeman could be the catalyst for a major shift of power in the Northern part of the country.

Keeping it in the family

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Freeman didn’t go to Notre Dame. He isn’t from Indiana. But he is part of the Irish family and that goes a long way. Swarbrick showing loyalty to the program will go a long way. It already has. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, defensive guru Mike Elston, running backs coach Lance Taylor and strength coach Matt Balis have already announced they will stay in South Bend. The Irish family is strong and will continue to stay strong.