ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

5 reasons Marcus Freeman is the right hire for Notre Dame

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VNYJ4_0dCPJS1o00

It has not yet become official, but it seems likely Notre Dame will announce defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman as the successor to Brian Kelly on Friday.

In my estimation, this is a home run hire, dating to when Kelly sniped Freeman from Cincinnati. There have been major changes to the program, and the future looks insanely bright. Here are reasons I believe Freeman is absolutely the correct choice for the Irish.

His youth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bwxCK_0dCPJS1o00

Freeman is 35 years old. In coaching ages, he’s in the infancy of his career. Alabama’s Nick Saban is contending for championships at 70. He won his first at age 52. I would be willing to bet Freeman beats him there, especially with where the Notre Dame program is right now. We could be on the verge of an era of Irish football that could rival some of the greatest dynasties in college football history. Yes, I might be getting ahead of myself a bit, but it’s entirely possible.

Recruiting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJ4Ln_0dCPJS1o00
Oct. 2, 2021; South Bend, Indiana; Notre Dame Fighting Irish Defensive Coordinator Marcus Freeman enters Notre Dame Stadium before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Have you noticed the Irish have had an uptick in recruiting since Freeman arrived less than a year ago? I surely have, and I don’t think it’s a coincidence. It’s the former Ohio State’s star’s influence. He has played for the best team in the Midwest and understands what a championship roster looks like. It all starts with recruiting. I fully expect Freeman will have recruiting classes ranked annually inside the top five in the country.

Players back him

It’s something athletic director Jack Swarbrick mentioned during his press conference on Tuesday: The players are the base of the Irish program, not any coach. When you see players going out on social media and backing up Freeman, that tells you a lot. They want to play for him, they will give him everything they have. It’s extremely encouraging.

The Midwest is up for grabs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rkpso_0dCPJS1o00
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) scores a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

With Michigan finally upending Ohio State, is there a power balance shifting in the Midwest? Yes, the Wolverines are inside the College Football Playoff field for the first time. The Buckeyes have issues on defense and for the first time in years look vulnerable. The Irish have made the CFP two of the last three years and might sneak in once again. Freeman could be the catalyst for a major shift of power in the Northern part of the country.

Keeping it in the family

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wt38n_0dCPJS1o00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Freeman didn’t go to Notre Dame. He isn’t from Indiana. But he is part of the Irish family and that goes a long way. Swarbrick showing loyalty to the program will go a long way. It already has. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, defensive guru Mike Elston, running backs coach Lance Taylor and strength coach Matt Balis have already announced they will stay in South Bend. The Irish family is strong and will continue to stay strong.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
rolling out

What Deion Sanders said after sons won title, hugged him in wheelchair (video)

All of the noise ceased for three hours. To end a week where reports surfaced Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders impressed at an interview with TCU, Sanders returned to the sideline to coach the Tigers to a SWAC East division championship on Nov. 13, 2021. Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) defeated Southern University (4-6, 3-4) 21-17 after trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Swarbrick
Person
Nick Saban
On3.com

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young inks new NIL deal

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young added a new NIL deal to his growing list, and this time it involves food. The Crimson Tide star announced he has partnered with Subway, and he now has his own sub. “The Tuscaloosa” is composed of steak, bacon, Monterey cheddar cheese and chipotle sauce. “A...
NFL
dawgnation.com

Georgia football sacks leader Adam Anderson arrested, charged with rape

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape and booked at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap. Anderson, who maintains his innocence per his attorney, voluntarily surrendered per AJC.com. Anderson has been indefinitely suspended since Nov. 1, three days after a field case...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Notre Dame#Irish#Ohio State#Martyauer
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For LSU After Hiring Brian Kelly

Just over 24 hours ago, Brian Kelly revealed he would be leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to coach the LSU Tigers. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Reactions to the move ranged all over the spectrum, with some calling it a great move and others questioning Kelly’s fit in Louisiana.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

We’ve reached the end of the 2021 college football regular season and the carousel of coaches and players has already begun. But while Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC might be the most-high profile coaching move, another Big 12 move could have major implications this offseason. According to Woody Wommack...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Former LSU football player responds to Brian Kelly hire

LSU alum and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears couldn’t hold back his excitement over the Tigers hiring Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. “I like the Brian Kelly hire. Dude can coach and I want LSU football to win consistently,” Spears wrote on Twitter. After sharing his take, the former Tigers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Hopes Son Jack, 14, Will Play Football But Gisele Bundchen Wants Him To Chase His Own Dreams

Tom Brady has an epic legacy in football — and he is hopeful his eldest son Jack will carry the torch, despite stepmom Gisele having a slightly different opinion!. Tom Brady, 44, will forever be known as one of the greatest athletes of all time — and the legendary quarterback is hopeful that his son Jack, 14, will “someday” follow in his footsteps! Tom shared that his eldest child could have a future as the “starting quaraterback” at his dad’s alma mater the University of Michigan on SiriusXM’s podcast Let’s Go!
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

46K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy