Broncos CB Pat Surtain named Rookie of the Week

By Jon Heath
 2 days ago
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain has been named Rookie of the Week, an honor voted on by fans on NFL.com.

Surtain had a big game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12, totaling five tackles, two pass breakups and two interceptions in a 28-13 win. Surtain’s 70-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter also helped him earn AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Broncos running back Javonte Williams (111 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown) finished third in the Rookie of the Week voting (Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle finished second).

In Week 9, Williams won the Rookie of the Week award after he rushed for 111 yards in Denver’s 30-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Surtain was selected by the Broncos with the ninth overall pick in this year’s NFL draft out of Alabama. Denver then traded up in the second round of the draft to select Williams out of North Carolina. It’s still early, but those two picks appear to have been excellent decisions by the Broncos.

defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
thefocus.news

Where is Michael Oher now, is he still playing football in 2021?

The former Baltimore Ravens star was the subject of 2009 film The Blind Side but where is Michael Oher now, and is he still playing football in 2021?. Michael Oher is a former offensive tackle who primarily played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens. However, Oher is also well...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Patriots vs. Bills Prediction, Pick: Who wins on Monday Night Football?

Bills -3 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) I’m somewhat stunned by the line on this game. The New England Patriots have given up a grand total of 26 points in their last four games combined. The offense is running at an efficiency no other team in the NFL is currently matching.
NFL
