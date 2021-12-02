ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Holiday Gifts From 7 Black-Owned Businesses

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 4 days ago

It's the most wonderful time of the year! In...

cedarhill.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
adafruit.com

We Buy Black: Marketplace for Black Owned Businesses #BuyBlackFriday #BlackOwnedFriday

A Social Cure: Currently in America, Black people have the highest rates for poverty, homelessness, joblessness, crime, and imprisonment. All of these metrics can be linked back to economic dependency and instability. Black-owned companies have a 90% rate of hiring of their own race, higher than any other ethnic group. Therefore, if we increase the amount of successful businesses we have in our community, we also increase the amount of jobs in the Black community.
HOMELESS
ABC10

Buy Black: Black-owned small businesses hit harder by the pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact small businesses, but Black-owned businesses are being hit harder than others. That's according to an H&R Block study conducted earlier this year. It found more than half of Black-owned small businesses experienced at least a 50% decrease in revenue during the pandemic compared to only 37% among white business owners.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Gifts
Cheddar News

Google and T-Pain Promote Black Owned Friday in Shoppable Film for the Holidays

Rapper and singer T-Pain is teaming up with Google this holiday season to encourage shoppers to support Black-owned businesses on Black Friday. Stephanie Horton, the director of marketing for Google Shopping, joined Cheddar to provide some details about T-Pain's new song, featuring Normani, in a new shoppable interactive film for the promotion. She also explained how Google worked with local artists in various states to create shoppable murals, where products seen in the artwork are discoverable online by simply pointing your camera at it.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
TIME

The 15 Best Holiday Gifts for Book Lovers

The holiday season is the season for reading. If you’re looking for book recommendations, TIME’s 100-must read books of 2021 has plenty to choose from. But we also have suggestions for the perfect gift to accompany that perfect book. From games to puzzles to subscription book boxes, these presents are wonderful ways to celebrate the power of reading.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
phillyvoice.com

Mrs. Claus Holiday Markets feature women-owned businesses

If you're on the hunt for locally-made holiday gifts — like home decor, cocktail kits and baked goods — you're in luck. The Sisterly Love Collective is celebrating its first anniversary with a series of holiday pop-ups at the Headhouse Shambles, titled "Mrs. Claus Holiday Markets." The series starts Saturday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KCTV 5

Locally owned KC businesses jolly about holiday sales

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Nationwide, Black Friday shopping sales numbers for 2021 failed to improve to pre-pandemic levels. In Kansas City, we found the opposite when surveying some small, local businesses in Brookside. All three business owners said 2021 was better than both 2020 and 2019. Lori Block has...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN.com

Local organization centers Black women owned businesses for Small Business Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Small Business Saturday comes the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and the goal is to encourage customers to shop local. Right here in Wichita, 20 minority entrepreneurs set up shop today at The Center in northeast Wichita to sell their products. Event organizers wanted to bring several vendors right to the consumers’ doorstep.
WICHITA, KS
thecordovatimes.com

Better Business Bytes: Small businesses benefit from offering gift cards

Do you offer gift cards to your customers? If not, this may be the season to start. Consumers are expected to spend an average of $1,000 on holiday gifts this year, and most of the people shopping aren’t hoping for traditional presents. The National Retail Federation (NRF) reports that 56% of consumers would prefer to receive gift cards in their stockings. They’re on more holiday wish lists than electronics, clothing, or jewelry.
CBS New York

‘Harlem Ever After’ Event Highlights Black Women-Owned Businesses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A pop-up party in celebration of a new Harlem-themed streaming series is highlighting Black women-owned businesses throughout the community. The entrepreneurs are recovering from the effects of pandemic with help from a variety of supporters. At the “Harlem Ever After” event, beautiful booths highlighted a shining array of luxury products, made by women locally in Harlem. “This is an opportunity that shows, the things Black women create are for everyone,” said Jessica Spaulding, who owns Harlem Chocolate Factory. Spaulding’s creations are one-of-a-kind, blending flavor and flair. “I grew up going to chocolate shows my whole life and never seeing anything that reflected...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
71K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy