Country music superstar Garth Brooks is coming to Arkansas on April 23, 2022, to perform for the first time ever at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville at 7 PM. This will also mark the first time in seven years that Garth has played a show in the state of Arkansas and the first time that a major concert for the general public has been allowed at the stadium. This concert is one of two stadium tours planned across the county next year. If I'm not mistaken, I think the last time Garth performed a concert at a college stadium was at the University of Notre Dame in 2018.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO