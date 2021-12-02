Dan + Shay Declare It’s ‘Officially Christmas’ With New Holiday Tune, Throwback Video

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Grammy nominations are out and there are some Pittsburgh connections worth watching. Wexford native Dan Smyers, one-half of the country super duo Dan + Shay, is nominated once again. This is the fourth consecutive year Dan + Shay has been nominated in the Best Country Duo-Group Performance category. They have won three straight. This year, their song “Glad You Exist” is up for the big prize. we wrote this song as a message of gratitude to everyone in our lives, and it’s only appropriate that this grammy nomination came during thanksgiving week. thank you to everyone at the @RecordingAcad for including us in this category for the 4th year in a row. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6HoSZ5XpeL — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) November 23, 2021 Another local connection is the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. The PSO earned two nominations for its performance of “Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.” The PSO and the “Mendelssohn Choir” are nominated for Best Orchestra Performance. They and music director Manfred Honeck are also up for Best Engineered Classical Album against other classical music legends like Yo-Yo Ma and Gustavo Dudamel. For a look at the nominees, click here. The Grammys will be live from Los Angeles on Jan. 31 right here on KDKA.

