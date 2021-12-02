ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Multiple detention officers at NC jail assaulted by inmates, sheriff’s office says

By Tyler Hardin
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eHElQ_0dCPGVHg00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three Guilford County detention officers have been attacked by inmates in a span of eight days, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s a dangerous profession, and we do have these attacks every year,” said Major George Moore, the supervisor for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Court Services Bureau. “We do have them every year by somebody who gets upset.”

Moore told FOX8 that in two of the cases, the detention officers were repeatedly hit in the head. The inmates behind the attacks were placed in isolation.

Teen arrested for possession of stolen gun after NC apartment shot into; over 40 shell casings found in yard, police say

According to Moore, on Nov. 24, inmate Jeremy Stover walked around a general population area without wearing a mask. A female detention officer asked him to put one on, but Stover refused. The detention officer was hit four times in the head.

The following day, Nov. 25, Moore said a federal inmate, Herbert Lowery, tried to connect his tablet for a video visit. The device wasn’t working, and Lowery became enraged.

Moore said he broke the tablet. That’s when a four-year veteran detention officer responded. He was punched nine times in the head.

On Dec. 1, there was a third assault, which is under investigation.

It comes several months after 71-year-old detention officer Sheldon Kaminsky was hospitalized for 46 days after an unprovoked attack by a 21-year-old inmate.

Union County deputy uses patrol vehicle to stop speeding, impaired driver traveling wrong way

Moore told FOX8 there are protocols in place when something like this happens in the facility.

“Our first instinct and our first duty is to maintain the facility and maintain the security of the facility, and that means getting the unruly inmate under control,” Moore said.

He said the staffing shortage did not play a role in the violence.

“That’s the environment where things like this are going to happen, especially when you’re dealing with people who have mental health issues,” Moore said.

The detention officers in these attacks were briefly hospitalized but are back at work.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 3

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

District attorney investigating alleged assault between NC resource officer, two students

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Ernie Lee said he and his office are investigating an incident that happened earlier this week involving an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy and two Swansboro High School students. The incident involves an alleged assault involving two girls and the deputy, who is a resource officer at the school. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

SC man charged with murder of victim found dead in burned car, Sheriff seeks info on other cases

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with murder in connection to a victim found dead in a burned car last month in Spartanburg County. We previously reported the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and sheriff’s office investigators were initially called to Carolina Country Club Rd. near Blanchard Rd. for a report of […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man accused of robbing South Carolina bank arrested

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of robbing a bank in Anderson County in October has been arrested. On Oct. 29, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the People’s Bank on Clemson Blvd. for an armed robbery. Deputies said a man walked into the bank and demanded money from a teller. After receiving […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Guilford County, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

16-year-old arrested, 4 others to be charged in rash of vehicle thefts and break-ins throughout Lincoln and Catawba counties

LINCOLN COUNTY N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 16-year-old has been arrested and charges are pending for four others in connection to a rash of vehicle thefts and break-ins throughout Lincoln and Catawba counties. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Verdict Ridge subdivision around 2 a.m. after neighbors in the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Moore
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 person detained after pepper spray ‘incident’ at Harding University High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was detained after an “incident” involving pepper spray at Harding University High School, officials said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, an altercation happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday. Officers responded and one person was detained. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials confirmed there was an incident at the school, but […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Dangerous Profession#The Inmates#Mental Health Issues#Wghp
Fox 46 Charlotte

Parents captured after son charged in deadly Michigan high school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school were caught early Saturday, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them, officials said. James and Jennifer Crumbley were captured in a commercial building in Detroit that housed artwork, Detroit Police Chief […]
PONTIAC, MI
Fox 46 Charlotte

Missing toddler last seen near Albemarle trailer park found safe

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A two-year-girl reported missing in Albemarle Friday morning has been found safe, according to the Albemarle Police Department. Police officials said Elaina Lynn Marie Lanza was reported missing after she was last seen near the Shady Oaks trailer park. Police confirmed she was found safe Friday afternoon Anyone who […]
ALBEMARLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘You don’t want anyone to die.’ Iredell County deputies recognized after using Narcan to save driver’s life on Interstate-77

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A team of Iredell County deputies are being recognized after using Narcan to save a driver’s life on I-77. Deputies with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team say they were alerted about an erratic driver near the Tomlin Hill Road exit on Tuesday. They say that driver later turned […]
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox 46 Charlotte

N.C. man previously convicted for conspiring to steal trade secrets found guilty of perjury

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A federal court in Savannah, Georgia found Craig German, 60, of Kernersville, N.C., guilty of Perjury and False Statements to a Government Agency. German was  previously convicted for conspiring to steal trade secrets from aircraft manufacturing companies. The latest verdict found him guilty of committing perjury during the sentencing in his previous […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy