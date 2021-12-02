Noem signs executive order to extend flexibility in hay hauling

Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday announced what she is calling "urgent" action to boost hospital capacity and address staffing shortages statewide ahead of potential spikes in COVID-19 cases for the upcoming winter. Hochul has signed an executive order allowing the New York State Department of Health to limit non-essential, non-urgent procedures for in-hospitals or systems with limited capacity to protect access to critical health care services. Limited capacity is defined as below 10% staffed bed capacity, or as determined by the DOH based on regional and health care utilization factors. The new protocols will begin on Friday, December 3rd and will be reassessed based on the latest COVID-19 data on January 15th. Hochul says the executive order will also enable the state to acquire more quickly any critical supplies to combat the pandemic.

