ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Noem signs executive order to extend flexibility in hay hauling

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has signed and executive order (Executive Order 2021-15) extending the timeframe during which hay haulers may move hay through February 2022....

drgnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Governor Abbott, HHSC announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for December

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of the Governor said in a news release that Governor Greg Abbott has announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $308 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for December. The governor’s office said all SNAP households will receive a minimum […]
AUSTIN, TX
city-countyobserver.com

Gov. Holcomb Signs COVID-19 Executive Orders

INDIANAPOLIS – Today, Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed Executive Orders 21-31 and 21-32 to continue the public health emergency and the executive order for provisions that address the impact of COVID-19. Extending the executive orders allows key items to remain in place that protect Hoosiers. Gov. Holcomb has outlined three...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Emergency Order Extended

It remains to be seen if this is the last time Indiana’s governor will extend the state’s coronavirus emergency order. Governor Holcomb added another 30 days to the order on Wednesday that’s been in place since March of last year. Currently the order doesn’t come with any real restrictions, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
drgnews.com

Thune, Rounds, colleagues request assistance for livestock producers affected by drought

South Dakota Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds are part of a bipartisan group of senators who are urging (Dec. 1, 2021) the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency to address a gap in coverage under the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program. In September, USDA announced it would provide ELAP assistance for the cost of transporting feed to livestock, but producers who are transporting their livestock to feed are not eligible for the program.
AGRICULTURE
95.3 MNC

Governor Holcomb signs Executive Orders to continue the public health emergency

Governor Eric Holcomb has signed Executive Orders to continue the public health emergency and the executive order for provisions that address the impact of COVID-19. With that, Indiana is eligible to receive enhanced federal funding for Medicaid programs to help cover the increased costs of 500,000 Hoosiers who have enrolled in the programs because of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
drgnews.com

South Dakota ranks top-5 in “Freedom in the 50 States”

The CATO Institute has ranked South Dakota in the top-five states in its “Freedom in the 50 States” index. The index ranks South Dakota as the most-improved state in the nation when comparing 2018 to 2019, Governor Kristi Noem’s first year in office. The most recent edition, published in 2018, ranked South Dakota eighth.
POLITICS
WNYT

Governor Hochul signs executive order to halt non-emergency surgeries

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order Friday that could affect elective medical procedures. The order allows the health department to limit non-essential, non-urgent procedures at some hospitals. The governor says it's urgent action to boost hospital capacity and address staffing shortages before a possible spike in COVID-19 cases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
FL Radio Group

Governor Issues Executive Order, Prepares for Winter COVID Spikes

Governor Hochul has issued an executive order to boost hospital capacity and address staffing shortages ahead of anticipated Winter COVID spikes. Through this action, the Department of Health will be allowed to limit non-essential, non-urgent hospital procedures from being performed if deemed necessary to keep hospital resources available for COVID patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nny360.com

Hochul executive order allows limiting elective surgeries

ALBANY — The state Health Department can limit non-essential, elective hospital procedures under New York’s new state of emergency that returned Friday as new COVID-19 infections reach transmission levels from the early days of the pandemic and global health officials identified a new highly contagious South African variant. Gov. Kathleen...
HEALTH
chautauquatoday.com

Hochul Issues Executive Order to Boost Hospital Capacity and Address Staffing Shortages

Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday announced what she is calling "urgent" action to boost hospital capacity and address staffing shortages statewide ahead of potential spikes in COVID-19 cases for the upcoming winter. Hochul has signed an executive order allowing the New York State Department of Health to limit non-essential, non-urgent procedures for in-hospitals or systems with limited capacity to protect access to critical health care services. Limited capacity is defined as below 10% staffed bed capacity, or as determined by the DOH based on regional and health care utilization factors. The new protocols will begin on Friday, December 3rd and will be reassessed based on the latest COVID-19 data on January 15th. Hochul says the executive order will also enable the state to acquire more quickly any critical supplies to combat the pandemic.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hay#Executive Order
conwaydailysun.com

Sununu issues executive order to help hospitals

CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu announced an executive order Tuesday to help hospitals increase capacity, but he made it clear that even with the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since the pandemic began 20 months ago, he is not considering a mask mandate. “It’s a hospital capacity emergency,”...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
supertalk929.com

Tennessee Governor Lee Signs Trucking Deregulation Executive Order

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signs another Executive Order, but this one isn’t directly connected to the numerous COVID19 Executive Orders Lee has signed during the Pandemic. Lee says, Executive Order 93 also known as Operation Open Road will deregulate critical trucking functions in Tennessee to ease the current supply chain headaches the Volunteer State is experiencing. Lee is calling on the Biden Administration to join Operation Open Road by suspending burdensome regulations on the trucking industry.
TENNESSEE STATE
sdvoice.info

COVID 19: Gov. Newsom Signs Executive Order Supporting Healthcare Facilities

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order allowing out-of-state healthcare workers to supplement staffing at healthcare facilities across California. The order is an extension of a state COVID-19 provision that also allows “certain medical personnel and emergency medical technicians to continue supporting the state’s COVID-19 response, including administering vaccines,” according to the governor’s office.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy