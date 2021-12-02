ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Watch: Rick Barnes Addresses Media Before Heading Out West to Play Colorado

By Jack Foster
 2 days ago
The Tennessee BasketVols are on a three-game winning streak after knocking off North Carolina in Connecticut and Tennessee Tech and Presbyterian in Knoxville.

Up next for UT is their first true road game of the year as they head to Colorado to take on the Buffaloes.

Ahead of the matchup, Vols head coach Rick Barnes addressed the local media via zoom on Thursday, discussing where his players are at, preparation for the road game and more.

Barnes' full Thursday availability is above.

Photo Credit: Rocky Top Insider

How to Watch, Listen: Tennessee-Colorado

The No. 13 Tennessee Vols enter their seventh game of the season with a 5-1 record and on a three-game win streak. After losing to Villanova in Connecticut, the Vols have bested a ranked North Carolina team, Tennessee Tech and Presbyterian. Most recently, Tennessee knocked off the Blue Hose in their biggest blowout win of 42 points in Thompson-Boling Arena.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Impact Report: Vols Land Versatile DB Jourdan Thomas

Tennessee has landed the commitment of 2022 defensive back Jourdan Thomas of Montgomery Catholic. The versatile defender who was committed to Mississippi State just days ago has been one of Tennessee's top targets for months. We take a look at what he brings in this impact report. Background. As mentioned...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Duo of SEC Teams Pushing for Vols Commit Squirrel White Down the Stretch

Birmingham, Ala.-- Clay Chalkville wide receiver Marquarius "Squirrel" White capped his high school career with a state title on Friday night. A perfect 15-0 season came to a close with a 46-42 victory over the Hueytown Tigers in the Alabama Class 6A state championship. Now, with his season behind him, the Tennessee commitment's focus will shift back toward the recruiting process as the Vols are battling two SEC schools for his signature down the stretch. He gives the latest here.
FOOTBALL
Everything Rick Barnes Said Before Hitting the Road

The Vols will head out west to play Colorado for a Saturday matchup before heading to Madison Square Garden to take on Texas Tech. With the first actual road game of the season coming up, Rick Barnes touches on where the team is at and his thoughts on the upcoming matchups during Thursday's local media availability.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WR Kaleb Webb Set for Official Visit With Tennessee

Tennessee will host priority target Kaleb Webb this weekend for an official visit, he tells Volunteer Country. The touted pass catcher from McEachern (Ga.) will be in town from Friday through Sunday, as he enters the home stretch of his recruitment. Webb, who remains committed to East Carolina, has been...
TENNESSEE STATE
Everything Kellie Harper Said Ahead of Tennessee Tech

After winning a pair of games in Las Vegas over Thanksgiving weekend, the No. 11 Tennessee Lady Vols will take the court of Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday night to play Tennessee Tech in an out-of-conference in-state matchup. The Lady Vols struggled to put away opponents early in the season without...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Vols WR Commit Cameron Miller Enjoys In-Home Visit From Heupel, Assistants

When Josh Heupel arrived in Knoxville, one of the first recruiting calls he made was to Memphis-area standout Cameron Miller. Miller, a star athlete at Memphis Academy of Health&Sciences, will admit that the coaching shakeup at the time had him unsure about a future at Tennessee. But, months of persistent recruiting from Heupel & company led to a July verbal commitment from the multi-sport standout. On Monday evening, Miller and his family welcomed the Vols head coach and multiple assistants into their house for an in-home visit. Miller recaps the visit and more here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Lady Vols Scoring Leader Earns SEC Honors

Tennessee Lady Vols guard and season scoring leader Jordan Horston was named the SEC Women's Basketball Player of the Week, the SEC announced on Tuesday. Since Rae Burrell went down with an injury in the season opener, Horston has been nothing short of stellar in the past five games. Most recently, Horston scored a combined 31 points, had 20 rebounds and 11 assists in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the two games, Tennessee beat Kansas and Oklahoma State to improve to 6-0 on the season.
BASKETBALL
Knoxville, TN
