Waterbury, CT

Intense Video: Three juveniles in stolen car crash into Waterbury police cruiser after allegedly robbing two high school students

By Olivia Lank
 2 days ago

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Three juveniles have been taken into custody after allegedly robbing two high school students before crashing into a Waterbury police cruiser.

On Thursday around 7 a.m., officers responded to the area of Highland Ave. for the report of two high school students, ages 15 and 18, being robbed while at the bus stop.

Around 9 a.m., officers located the suspect’s vehicle driving northbound on Highland Avenue. The car then struck a Waterbury Police Department cruiser during a head-on collision.

The car, a blue Audi station wagon, was reported stolen from Highland Ave. in Waterbury on Wednesday. Two juvenile females and a male fled from the car and were later taken into custody by officers.

The officer involved in the crash was brought to the hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The officer has since been discharged from the hospital.

All three of the suspects were brought to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“This is another dangerous incident in our community, which involved juveniles operating stolen motor vehicles whom have a history with the criminal justice system of committing violent crimes and continue to further endanger others,” said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo.

The incident is active and ongoing.

Julie Looker Imperato
1d ago

Well is somebody gonna start putting these teens away?If no hard punishment there gonna keep on stealing cars.

