31-year-old man dead after a motorcycle crash in Bexar County (Bexar County, TX) Nationwide Report

On Wednesday night, a 31-year-old man lost his life following a single-vehicle accident in Bexar County.

As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place near TPC Parkway and Viajes.

December 2, 2021