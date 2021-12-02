Largest Interactive Light Festival ‘GloWild’ at Arkansas Zoo

The holiday season has arrived at The Reserve, Hot Springs's newest luxury boutique hotel for the Festival of Lights Walking Tour on December 5. This private mansion and National Heritage landmark has been fully restored to offer its visitors a glamorous luxury lifestyle with a little southern charm and hospitality. The general public is cordially invited to the beautiful grounds of this historic home that will bring the holiday spirit to life with the Festival of Lights Walking Tour this Sunday at 5 PM. Imagine yourself strolling through sparkling light displays seeing and getting a photo with Santa's sleigh and reindeer, gingerbread friends, and angels at the Nativity scene that brings the true meaning of Christmas to light. All visitors will receive hot cocoa along with complimentary fresh homemade baked Christmas cookies at the end of the walking tour.

HOT SPRINGS, AR ・ 5 DAYS AGO