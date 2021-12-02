ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Largest Interactive Light Festival ‘GloWild’ at Arkansas Zoo

By Mario Garcia
 2 days ago
One of the largest interactive light festivals "GloWild Larger Than Life" is going on now through January 15, at the Little Rock Zoo. GloWild features over 50 thousand LED lights and handcrafted lanterns throughout the zoo. There will be a large array of colorful mesmerizing...

Community Policy