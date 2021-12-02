Here comes Santa

Seated on the front bumper of Lower Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department’s Ladder 46 fire truck, Santa and “Elf Marcy” roll down Lovers Lane in Deltaville last Christmas season, passing cheering families along the way. On Sunday, Dec. 5, watch for Santa to return riding a LMVFD fire truck through the neighborhoods of Deltaville and Hardyville between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. If you don’t live in any of the neighborhoods, you can view him from along General Puller Highway (Route 33) by parking at Hurd’s Hardware, the Deltaville Community Association building or the Deltaville firehouse. There will also be hot chocolate at the Deltaville firehouse as part of the LMVFD Auxiliary-sponsored event. (Photo by Don Richeson)
