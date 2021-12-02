Here comes Santa

The Burbank Town Center has kicked off the holiday season with their annual visit with Santa as well as festive decor that can be seen inside and outside the mall. Giant gold ornaments are hung from the ceiling with care while garlands tied with a red ribbon can be seen on the 2nd level pillars. On top of the town center where the outdoor seating area is found is an enormous Christmas tree adorned with silver and red ornaments and oversized pinecones. This year’s beautiful display put on by the Burbank Town Center really brings in the holiday magic for their shoppers.

