ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Here comes Santa

By Rollie Atkinson, Publisher
soconews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur foggy COVID-19 brains can’t remember if Santa Claus visited us last year or not. Many of us feel as if he didn’t. But this year is different. We’ve already seen the jolly old fellow at several community gatherings around the county following the recent Thanksgiving holiday. He was waving to...

soconews.org

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Santa Claus and his elves are coming to Clinton this weekend

♫ He’s making a list, he’s checking it twice. Gonna find out who’s naughty or nice. Santa Claus is coming to Clinton! ♫. Little ones are welcome to visit Santa and his elves 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, 332 8th Avenue South.
CLINTON, IA
Athol Daily News

Here comes Santa Claus: Revival Wheeler Mansion to host St. Nick

ORANGE — It’s a safe bet to say it will be Santa Claus … in the dining room … with a smile on Black Friday. The Revival Wheeler Mansion at 75 East Main St., the only Gilded Age mansion in the North Quabbin region, will host a Nov. 26 visit from jolly old Saint Nicholas for little ones from 5 to 8 p.m.
columbusmessenger.com

Santa is coming to Groveport! Plus other holiday news

The city of Groveport will kick off the holiday season with its annual “A Heritage Holiday” event on Dec. 11 from 5-8 p.m. in Heritage Park, 551 Wirt Road. Santa Claus and Mayor Lance Westcamp will be make their grand entrance arriving on a Madison Township Fire Department fire truck at 5 p.m. to start the event. The traditional tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m.
GROVEPORT, OH
Urbanna Southside Sentinel

Deltaville and Hardyville, Santa is coming!

Seated on the front bumper of Lower Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department’s Ladder 46 fire truck, Santa and “Elf Marcy” roll down Lovers Lane in Deltaville last Christmas season, passing cheering families along the way. On Sunday, Dec. 5, watch for Santa to return riding a LMVFD fire truck through the neighborhoods of Deltaville and Hardyville between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. If you don’t live in any of the neighborhoods, you can view him from along General Puller Highway (Route 33) by parking at Hurd’s Hardware, the Deltaville Community Association building or the Deltaville firehouse. There will also be hot chocolate at the Deltaville firehouse as part of the LMVFD Auxiliary-sponsored event. (Photo by Don Richeson)
DELTAVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
pasadenanow.com

Kids, Santa is Coming to Old Pasadena Friday!

Santa is coming to the Courtyard at One Colorado, and you can have your photo taken with the year’s favorite celebrity starting on Friday, November 26 up to Christmas Eve before he gets too busy!. On Friday, Santa will be at One Colorado from 10 a.m. up to 9 p.m....
PASADENA, CA
Griffin Daily News

Santa Claus is coming to downtown Griffin

Santa Claus is making an early appearance Friday for the annual Christmas tree lighting at City Hall in downtown Griffin. Friday’s free event begins at 6 p.m. when Santa leads the lighting of the Christmas tree atop the Customer Service entrance at City Hall. Santa will then join City Church...
GRIFFIN, GA
myburbank.com

Santa Has Come to the Burbank Town Center

The Burbank Town Center has kicked off the holiday season with their annual visit with Santa as well as festive decor that can be seen inside and outside the mall. Giant gold ornaments are hung from the ceiling with care while garlands tied with a red ribbon can be seen on the 2nd level pillars. On top of the town center where the outdoor seating area is found is an enormous Christmas tree adorned with silver and red ornaments and oversized pinecones. This year’s beautiful display put on by the Burbank Town Center really brings in the holiday magic for their shoppers.
BURBANK, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Nicholas
iheart.com

In Quincy, Santa Comes To Town By Helicopter

QUINCY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Though the decades long tradition of Santa skydiving into Quincy has come to an end, Saint Nick has got a new ride to soar into the holiday season. The holiday festivities started Saturday, with a tree lighting at Hancock-Adams Common and Santa Claus landed on Pageant Field in a helicopter.
QUINCY, MA
KIMT

Annual Rochester tradition returns with Here Comes Santa Claus rescue

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Med-City is kicking off the Christmas holiday season with an old annual tradition. It was a festive Friday when Santa Claus came to Downtown Rochester. Families crowded the streets surrounding Old City Hall. Last year the Rochester Downtown Alliance took a hiatus from the annual tradition...
ROCHESTER, MN
Troy Messenger

Santa Claus is coming to the Brundidge library

When children think of Christmas, they often think of Santa Claus, the Jolly Ol’ Elf who comes down the chimney bringing them their Christmas wishes. However, there’s another Claus who plays an important role in Santa’s coming to town. That’s Mrs. Claus!. She is the one who gets Santa’s red...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
heritagedaily.com

Father Christmas Vs Santa Claus

Father Christmas and Santa Claus have become synonymous over time, with American culture seeping into aspects of many English traditions and folklore. In this blended persona, both now appear as an indistinguishable figure portraying a jolly white-haired figure, dressed in red and with a long white beard. This image of “Santa” or “Kris Kringle” became popular in the United States and Canada from the 19th century, with significant influence coming from a poem called “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by the political cartoonist Thomas Nast in 1823.
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Christmas Spirit#Black Friday#The New York Sun
abc17news.com

Ho ho oh no! There’s a shortage of Santas this holiday season

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. But you might not see jolly old St. Nick at as many holiday gatherings this year. Demand for appearances by Santa Claus at parties, parades and other events has skyrocketed this holiday season while the number of trained and available Santas has gone down — yet another disruption in the supply chain caused by the pandemic.
FESTIVAL
cedarcityutah.com

Swiss Santa coming to Santa Clara for Christmas event

SANTA CLARA — There’s about to be a little more Santa in Santa Clara. A Swiss Christmas tradition is coming to the Southern Utah city for the first time on Monday as the Samichlaus Abend — translated from German Swiss as “Santa Night” – will be held from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., at Santa Clara Town Hall.
SANTA CLARA, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
The State

Christmas is coming! Here’s where your family can catch Santa in the Columbia area

It’s time to get the ball rolling on Christmas plans for the kiddos with the holiday fast approaching. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented many families and children last year from visiting their favorite bearded, jolly man in red. For those who did, they were often greeted with an unorthodox version of Kris Kringle, sporting a mask or face shield.
COLUMBIA, SC
NBC Philadelphia

Santa Claus Is Coming to These Philly-Area Malls in 2021

Children can once again sit on Santa’s lap for a photo op this holiday season as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease and more kids become eligible for the vaccine. A number of Philadelphia-area malls are offering in-person visits with Santa and family photo opportunities through the end of the Christmas Season 🎄.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rimonthly.com

Santa Claus is Coming to These 8 Spots in Rhode Island

This time of year, it’s hard to miss Santa’s jolly laughter and ho-ho-hos at most holiday events, including tree lightings, winter festivals and craft fairs. Mr. Claus is officially coming to town with his list (checked twice!) in hand. Here are some of the best places where you can pay him a visit to kick off the holiday season with the kids — who have hopefully been good, for goodness sake.
The Lebanon Reporter

Santa is coming to Lebanon for breakfast

Jolly old St. Nick is dropping by Arni’s for breakfast Dec. 4. It’s the 47th year for the program that starts at 8 a.m. The event is free but donations are accepted and used to feed local families in need. The sorority Kappa Delta Phi Gamma Mu chapter has served...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy