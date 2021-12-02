ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

MiningNewsBreaks – Excellon Resources Inc.’s (NYSE American: EXN) (TSX: EXN) (FSE: E4X2) Platosa Marks 4th Quarter of >21,000 Tons Mined and Milled

Excellon Resources' Platosa Marks 4th Quarter of 21,000+ Tons Mined and Milled

Excellon Resources (NYSE: EXN) is a diversified metals producer with a precious metals growth pipeline that includes Mexico’s Platosa Mine, Kilgore, a high-quality gold development project in Idaho, as well as and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany boasting more than 750 years of mining history. The company recently released details of its robust second-quarter production numbers generated from its Durango, Mexico-based Platosa Mine.
METAL MINING
