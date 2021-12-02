FirstService (FSV) Declares $0.1825 Quarterly Dividend; 0.4% Yield

Volatility appears to be the name of the stock market game this week as investors weigh their options. As such, it would not surprise me to see high dividend stocks being among the most active stocks around now. For the most part, this would be thanks to the more defensive nature of this group of stocks. Now, when it comes to picking dividend stocks, investors would ideally want to look at firms whose businesses are rock solid. Because, said companies are often the ones that can afford to pay and increase their dividends consistently. With a quarterly or even monthly payout in some cases, some investors could be considering dividend stocks now.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO