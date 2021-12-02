ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

FirstService (FSV) Declares $0.1825 Quarterly Dividend; 0.4% Yield

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.97% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AGM Group Holdings (AGMH) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.01

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AGM Group Holdings (NASDAQ: AGMH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.34 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AGM Group Holdings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

PepsiCo (PEP) Raises Quarterly Dividend 5.4% to $1.075; 2.6% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.075 per share, or $4.3 annualized. This is a 5.4% increase from the prior dividend of $1.02. The dividend will be...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

First American Financial (FAF) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend; 2.8% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firstservice#Fsv#Dividend Yield#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Declares $0.105 Quarterly Dividend; 6.1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE: SOI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.105 per share, or $0.42 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CSB Bancorp (CSBB) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend; 3.2% Yield

CSB Bancorp (OTC: CSBB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, or $1.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 21, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 7, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 6, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 3.2 percent. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Avangrid (AGR) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend; 3.6% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share, or $1.76 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 3, 2022, to stockholders of record on December...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS) Opens at $10.04

Today's IPO for SPAC BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOSU) (NASDAQ: BIOS) opened for trading at $10.04 after pricing 20,000,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Monro, Inc (MNRO) Declares $.26 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Monro, Inc (NASDAQ: MNRO) declared a quarterly dividend of $.26 per share, or $1.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 21, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 7, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend; 1.9% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBIP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, or $0.28 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 21, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 7, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ameren Corp (AEE) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share, or $2.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 8, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) Declares $1.00 Special Dividend; 6.1% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 7, 2021, with an ex-dividend...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Raises Estimates on Olaplex Inc (OLPX) on Expanded Ulta Deal

BofA Securities analyst Jonathan Keypour reiterated a Buy rating and $37.00 price target on Olaplex Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) after raising ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Dole plc (DOLE) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c; Offers Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.60. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ametek (AME) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend; 0.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ametek (NYSE: AME) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, or $0.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 24, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 8, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 7, 2021.
STOCKS
stockmarket.com

5 Best Dividend Stocks For Your Late 2021 List

Volatility appears to be the name of the stock market game this week as investors weigh their options. As such, it would not surprise me to see high dividend stocks being among the most active stocks around now. For the most part, this would be thanks to the more defensive nature of this group of stocks. Now, when it comes to picking dividend stocks, investors would ideally want to look at firms whose businesses are rock solid. Because, said companies are often the ones that can afford to pay and increase their dividends consistently. With a quarterly or even monthly payout in some cases, some investors could be considering dividend stocks now.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Graco (GGG) Raises Quarterly Dividend 12% to $0.21; 1.1% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Graco (NYSE: GGG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, or $0.84 annualized. This is a 12% increase from the prior dividend of $0.1875. The dividend will be payable on February 2, 2022, to stockholders of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Reports Q3 EPS of RMB 0.33

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) reported Q3 EPS of RMB0.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at RMB1.68 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Old Republic (ORI) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend; 3.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Old Republic (NYSE: ORI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, or $0.88 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Truxton Corporation. (TRUX) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend; 1.9% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Truxton Corporation. (OTC: TRUX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, or $1.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 28, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy