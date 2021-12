When voice actor Ben Diskin took a gig voicing a Tickle Me Elmo-style stuffed toy for an episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow back in 2017, it would have been inconceivable that, four years later, that toy would be getting its own, standalone animated special with a star-studded cast and Diskin at the center of it. Tonight, though, Beebo Saves Christmas will air on The CW, and the character, who has never uttered more than a few words, will have a whole world built around him. It's the kind of cool, funny, self-indulgent, surreal move that Legends fans love, but Diskin never could have seen it coming.

