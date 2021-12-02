ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 Cake Mix Hacks For You to Make

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 4 days ago

I love to bake from scratch, but I always keep...

99.5 WKDQ

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
RECIPES
kidsactivitiesblog.com

No-Bake Church Window Cookies Recipe

Our No-Bake Church Window Cookies recipe is my go-to holiday cookie, because it only requires 5 ingredients, and it’s so quick and easy to make!. The line between candy and cookie is blurred with this chocolate-covered marshmallow confection, covered with shredded coconut and chopped walnuts (you can omit the last two if you aren’t a fan, or if there is an allergy).
RECIPES
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
947wls.com

This Thanksgiving Hack will let you cook your turkey in JUST 1 HOUR

If you’ve ever cooked Thanksgiving dinner for your family gathering, YOU KNOW the hardest part is cooking that turkey. It requires so much time and attention to get a full cook throughout and a nice crisp skin on the outside. Well, imagine if it didn’t require ALL that time and effort… Imagine if a 4 hour-cooked turkey could be done in just 1 HOUR!!
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Dairy Queen Revives Holiday Treat Just in Time for Christmas

Dairy Queen fans can rejoice, because one beloved holiday treat is finally returning to the Dairy Queen menu just in time for Christmas. The ice cream chain marked the start of December by returning the festive Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Treat to restaurants nationwide, though the delectably pepperminty treat is not here to stay.
RESTAURANTS
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Mom’s magical Christmas cookie

My mom’s cookies look like normal, boring, everybody’s-had-one frosted sugar cookies. The Kid and I discuss them each time we’re lucky enough to get our mitts on some. We can’t figure them out. How is it that this little, regulation baked good can pack such an extraordinary punch? We joke that maybe she puts crack in them, or fairy dust.
FOOD & DRINKS
New York Post

Woman shares hack to make a bottle of dish soap last a year

The festive period is around the corner — as well as piles of gifts hiding underneath the Christmas tree — there will also be plenty of dishes in your kitchen. This doesn’t mean you have to run to stock up on dishwashing soap!. A woman has shared a savvy trick,...
HEALTH
princesspinkygirl.com

8 Great Cake Mix Cookies

Are you looking for an easy and delicious cookie recipe? Why not try a cake mix cookie! These cookies are simple to make and come in a variety of flavors. Here are eight great recipes to get you started. Cookies From a Box of Cake Mix!. Got a cake mix...
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

This Storage Hack Will Make Your Lemons Last Over a Month

It’s happened to all of us: You need a lemon for your recipe, and you remember that there’s one in your fridge, rolling around in the crisper drawer. You slide open the drawer and find said lemon – only it’s wrinkled, soft, and smells a little off. If you’re wondering how to store lemons to stop this from happening, there’s a simple trick you can use. It may keep your lemons fresh for over a month! Instead of tossing them in the crisper drawer, submerge them in a container of water and place them in the fridge.
LIFESTYLE
theodysseyonline.com

5 Cakes You Need to Try This Winter

The winter can be a dull time spent indoors with very little change. But, it doesn't have to be that way. There are plenty of ways to spice up your daily routine, and dessert is one of them. Don't let the winter get the best of you. Here are five...
RECIPES
ABC 4

Make your holiday feast sweet and simple with Nothing Bundt Cakes

(Good Things Utah) – Nothing Bundt Cakes gives us the skinny on all the delicious cakes, made with the finest ingredients in their own in-house bakery. They provide the perfect dessert for every celebration including birthdays, holidays, corporate gifting, and events and weddings. Their Bundtique offers a wide variety of...
RETAIL
businesstraveller.com

Cake Mixing Ceremony at The Imperial New Delhi

The season of making plum cakes is upon us! The traditional cake mixing ceremony which usually happens a month or two ahead of Christmas, is meant to be the beginning of good times and fun for the festive season. This tradition has been part of The Imperial since its inception and is conducted with great cheer and enthusiasm for the festive season.
FOOD & DRINKS
KSAT 12

Don’t stress it! Thanksgiving hacks you need to know

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Guess who’s coming for Thanksgiving? After spending nearly, a year and a half apart, more people are planning to get together for the holidays this year than last Thanksgiving. According to kayak, domestic flight searches are up more than 200% compared to 2020. With more people...
FESTIVAL
hunker.com

This Viral Hack Lets You Make Apple Juice Without a Juicer

During this time of the year, grocery stores and farmer's markets are overflowing with apples. It's the perfect excuse to make delicious goodies like apple crisp, caramel apples, and apple pie, just to name a few. But if you want to switch things up, it might be time to try your hand at homemade apple juice.
FOOD & DRINKS
hunker.com

This Easy Hack Lets You Julienne Bell Peppers Like a Pro

You can never have too many hacks under your belt, especially when it comes to food and cooking. Fortunately, TikTok is teeming with such tricks, so you won't have to go far to find them. This includes a clever technique for julienning bell peppers that we recently found on the app.
LIFESTYLE
WTKR

Making mashed potato cakes using Thanksgiving leftovers on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Jacqui shows us how to put Thanksgiving leftovers to good use with a recipe for mashed potato cakes. 1/2 cup diced bell pepper (about 1/2 bell pepper) 1/2 cup diced red onion. 1 teaspoon kosher salt. 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley.
RECIPES
