Collins Birds of the World by Norman Arlott

By Dragan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollins Birds of the World is “a must for the travelling birder,” as the BBC Wildlife Magazine reviewer has put it. And I cannot agree more. But I have to disagree with the publisher, HarperCollins, calling it an “all-encompassing new field guide” – it is a world checklist and I say...

10000birds.com

Birding a monastery: Zhaga, Western Sichuan

Zhaga monastery is a Tibetan monastery built on top of a somewhat remote mountain near the town of Yajiang. It had a bit of a desperate feel to it to me – almost no monks visible, many of the buildings crumbling or already deserted, and the practice of feeding pheasants apparently already discontinued. So, maybe not be the best place to visit for monks suffering from depression. But it seems the birds like this habitat, probably as this is a rare more open area on these otherwise mostly heavily forested hills.
Light Stalking

23 Photographs Of Colorful Birds From Around The World

Capturing beautiful photographs of colorful birds requires some expertise as they are one of the most difficult and challenging subjects to photograph. Once you get the hang of it, bird photography can be so rewarding and quite easy. Here are 23 photographs of some colorful birds from around the world that we believe will inspire you to capture beautiful photographs of the birds around you.
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Birding Today: Smallest owl in world makes home in desert southwest

African and Native American cultures consider the owl evil or an omen of illness. As uncommon as most owls are, they prefer to avoid humanity as much as many people consider them a foreboding entity. Considering that the less than 6-inch-long Elf Owl that weighs less than an ounce and a half with thin eyebrows and a squeaky bark, one is reminded more of a toy than a symbol of the occult.
Houston Chronicle

Book World: Ten books to read in December

- - - This atmospheric thriller begins with Travis Wrenn, whose search for a missing woman leads him to Pastoral, a secretive Oregon commune. Years after he too disappears, members of Pastoral discover his abandoned truck and begin uncovering long-buried secrets. - - - Raised in poverty in Sweden, Greta...
TheConversationAU

Why dingoes should be considered native to mainland Australia – even though humans introduced them

Dingoes are often demonised as a danger to livestock, while many consider them a natural and essential part of the environment. But is our most controversial wild species actually native to Australia? Dingoes were brought to Australia by humans from Southeast Asia some 4,000 years ago. Technically, this means they are an introduced species, and an “alien” species by classic ecological definitions . By contrast, most legal definitions consider dingoes native, because they were here before Europeans arrived. Though it sounds academic, the controversy has real consequences for this ancient dog lineage. In 2018, the Western Australian government declared dingoes...
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
Smithonian

How the Ancient Romans Went to the Bathroom

“I live my life in the gutter,” says Ann Olga Koloski-Ostrow with a chuckle. An anthropologist at Brandeis University, she considers her “official” title the Queen of Latrines. For the past 25 years, she has taken that label literally, spending much of her time in ancient Roman gutters. “There’s a...
studyfinds.org

Mystery solved: Scientists discover reason why advanced Chinese civilization vanished 4,000 years ago

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Over 5,000 years ago, archeologists say Liangzhu City was an ancient civilization years ahead of its time. However, this walled city with complex canals, dams, and water reservoirs in the Yangtze Delta mysteriously vanished roughly 1,000 years later. Now, scientists have discovered why this advanced society disappeared seemingly overnight.
WEKU

First they found a dead king's body. Now they've uncovered an ancient mosaic

The hits just keep coming for an elite team of British archaeologists. First they unearthed the remains of King Richard III. The body of the last English king killed in battle — in 1485 — was found underneath a parking lot by members of the University of Leicester Archaeological Services in 2012, more than 500 years later. (As it happens, you can hear their enthusiastic accounting of the discovery on a 12-part podcast series.)
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
SB Nation

10 Cancer-Causing Foods You Should Never Put In Your Mouth Again

Research has shown that most cancers can be prevented. Scientists now estimate that 60 percent to 70 percent of cancers are all preventable through currently available information and simple changes in diet and lifestyle. With that encouraging statement in mind, this article addresses changes you can make in your day to day dietary lifestyle that will not only improve your health, but help you to avoid toxins that can increase your chance of cancer.
ARTnews

Archaeologists Discover ‘Oldest’ Jewelry Ever, Shedding Light on Early Ways of Expressing Identity

Archaeologists working in the Bizmoune Cave in southwest Morocco published a surprising finding in Science Advances last week: they had discovered what is believed to be the oldest jewelry in the world. The team found 33 shell beads that they dated to between 142,000 and 150,000 years old. The beads were found between 2014 and 2018 and in the time since the team has been working to confirm a date for the artifacts through scientific analysis. The study, led by El Mehdi Sehasseh, a graduate student at the National Institute of Archaeological Sciences and Heritage in Rabat, involved doing uranium dating and looking...
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
ARTnews

Archaeologists Find Long-Lost Sun Temple in Egypt

Archaeologists have long believed that Egypt’s pharaohs only ever built six sun temples, structures that were intended to establish rulers’ status as gods while they were still alive. But only two such structures had ever been found—until this week, when an archaeologist said he had discovered the remains of a third one in Abu Ghurab. According to CNN, the third know sun temple dates back to the 25th century BCE, making this structure one of the most significant archaeological discoveries in Egypt over the past half-century. The first sun temple was found in 1898. What researchers in the 19th-century did not realize,...
