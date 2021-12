In 'On this day in ...' Dartsnews looks back on an event or performance of a player on a certain date. This time a return to 30 November 2008. On 29 and 30 November the German Darts Championship was played in the Gerry Weber Centre in Halle. The German Darts Championship was one of the bigger Pro Tour tournaments at the time, there was no European Tour circuit.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO