Twas likely a week of family gatherings for many, and I'd imagine many spent a fair bit filling up their tanks to make it to said gatherings. Indeed fuel prices have risen high compared to a slouch of a year when fewer people were driving anywhere under what was then a 9-month-old pandemic. To a degree, this story plays out for every generation — my own father used to tell stories of filling up his motorcycle, buying a candy bar at the counter, paying with a five and getting change back — but it's hard to deny there's a little more wincing these days as we watch the numbers tick by on the pump.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO