MineHub Technologies Partners with Spire Global

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Partnership with Spire Supports Digital Adoption of Data Within the Maritime Industry. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2021) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), an open enterprise-grade platform for digital...

www.streetinsider.com

