Animal welfare belongs at heart of gene editing discussion

By ScienceBlog.com
ScienceBlog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAct now to ensure animal welfare is at the heart of plans to introduce genome editing into farmed animal breeding, says independent ethics body. The Nuffield Council on Bioethics is calling on the Government to put animal welfare at the heart of plans to approve new breeding technologies in farming and...

scienceblog.com

nny360.com

Amazon-backed animal welfare certifier pushes slow-growing birds

The U.S. chicken industry is poised to increase production of slow-growing birds after an influential animal welfare group said it would only certify such varieties. The Global Animal Partnership, a food labeling program whose five-step welfare rating is championed by Amazon.com’s Whole Foods, on Wednesday released a list of 11 breeds of chicken that meet its higher standards for certification, down from 27.
AGRICULTURE
New Scientist

UK gene-edited food plans must not harm animal welfare, say ethicists

Ethicists say the UK’s embrace of gene-edited food must not be used to prolong or worsen existing animal welfare problems in farming, such as using greater disease resistance as an excuse to crowd animals more densely together. The UK government recently said it plans legislation next year to allow gene-edited...
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

Gene-edited livestock: robust rules needed before approval, say ethicists

Robust regulations must be put in place to protect the welfare of farmed animals before genome-editing procedures are approved for commercial livestock, ethicists have warned. Powerful gene-editing techniques have the potential to improve modern farming by making animals resistant to heat and disease, reducing methane emissions and increasing productivity, but the same approaches could also exacerbate animal welfare problems, the Nuffield Council on Bioethics says.
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Rules to create gene-edited farm animals must put welfare first - review

Regulations to allow the production of gene-edited farm animals must put welfare first, according to an independent review. The technology allows scientists to alter DNA so as to introduce specific traits, such as resistance to disease. The UK government is mulling proposals to allow the commercial development of gene-edited livestock...
AGRICULTURE
Vox

Why the future of animal welfare lies beyond the West

The fight to end factory farming has long been vexed by a disconnect: While experts estimate that 6 percent of the world’s farm animals are located in the US and Europe, advocacy groups in those regions collect the lion’s share of funding. Last year, about $200 million went into the...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

A plant-based diet is the only way to end cruelty to animals

The harrowing cruelty inflicted on pigs as reported in The Independent (News, 3 December) is soul-destroying. Despite their promises of adhering to strict animal welfare standards, supermarkets like Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Asda continue dealing with slaughterhouse companies that flaunt the rules with impunity. Consumers should shun meat by adopting a plant-based diet. That is the only way the suffering of animals in slaughterhouses will stop.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IFLScience

Gene Editing Can Create Single-Sex Mice Litters With 100 Percent Efficiency

Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute and the University of Kent have employed gene-editing technology to create single-sex litters of mice with 100 percent efficiency, a breakthrough that could lead to the dramatic reduction of culling in both medical and agricultural settings. The work, published in Nature Communications, approaches the...
AGRICULTURE
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Why gene editing is so much like ‘nature’ — and therefore should not be tightly regulated

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. At what point do regulatory experts possess sufficient knowledge on innovative technologies and their potential impacts, both beneficial and adverse, that they decide regulation is no longer required? Ideally, we would be able to have products seamlessly enter the market that required no regulatory oversight. The reality of this is quite unlikely, as one role of government is to ensure the safe provision of food to its citizens. Experts in risk assessment for the approval of new crops and foods are an important component of food safety systems, as they use science-based evidence to assess the potential risks of new food products. The risk from producing or consuming something can never be zero, so the production of all food products includes some degree of risk. It’s simply not possible to reach the point where the production of food contains zero risk. Raising the question, to what extent does food need to be regulated when its production will always include some level of measurable risk, no matter how tiny this might be?
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Canada establishes path toward likely approval of CRISPR crops and other forms of agricultural gene editing

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. In Spring 2021, Health Canada released proposed new guidance for the Novel Food Regulations, specifically focused on plant breeding, and conducted...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Arizona Daily Sun

Animal Welfare: High Country Humane looking ahead to 2022

As an animal lover, you've probably been to an animal shelter; you probably adopted your pet(s) from one. You know it's a safe place to take a stray animal or a lost pet, hopefully, to be reunited with its owner. You may even have donated to support the care of homeless animals. But the extreme challenges of daily life at an animal shelter are unknown to most of us.
ANIMALS
ecowatch.com

UK Animal Welfare Law Would Recognize Lobsters, Crabs, Octopi as Sentient Beings

A new animal welfare law in the UK may soon recognize decapods, like lobsters and crabs, and cephalopods, like octopi, as sentient beings. The classification means that the government would officially recognize that these animals feel pain. This distinction will then need to be considered in future policymaking decisions. The...
ANIMALS
geneticliteracyproject.org

What do crop gene editing regulations look like across the globe?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. To determine the global regulatory landscape, [an article by the Norwegian University of Life Sciences] focused on the regulations of some...
AGRICULTURE
