Animal welfare belongs at heart of gene editing discussion

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. At what point do regulatory experts possess sufficient knowledge on innovative technologies and their potential impacts, both beneficial and adverse, that they decide regulation is no longer required? Ideally, we would be able to have products seamlessly enter the market that required no regulatory oversight. The reality of this is quite unlikely, as one role of government is to ensure the safe provision of food to its citizens. Experts in risk assessment for the approval of new crops and foods are an important component of food safety systems, as they use science-based evidence to assess the potential risks of new food products. The risk from producing or consuming something can never be zero, so the production of all food products includes some degree of risk. It’s simply not possible to reach the point where the production of food contains zero risk. Raising the question, to what extent does food need to be regulated when its production will always include some level of measurable risk, no matter how tiny this might be?

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 3 DAYS AGO