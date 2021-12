Our first significant winter storm of the season is about to track into the area. Winter storm warnings are in effect from the northern valley south into the F/M area. Snow will overspread the area Saturday eve. with snow becoming heavy at times. We may see a break in the snow toward Sunday morning but as the storm passes to our east, winds will increase significantly on Sunday afternoon with winds gusting upwards of 45 mph with additional snow and blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibilities. Travel will become difficult Sunday afternoon/evening for much of the valley. Snow accumulations are expected to be around 3-6" around the F/M area and approaching 6+" in the N. Valley. Expect near blizzard conditions Sunday afternoon/night.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO