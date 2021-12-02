ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The Red Sox have landed at the lockout in a weird place

By Rob Bradford
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0963Sk_0dCPAke700

Less than an hour before the clock both figuratively and literally struck midnight on the Phase 1 of the Red Sox' offseason, they made one last transaction.

They traded a guy (Hunter Renfroe) coming off a career year - having hit 31 home runs with an OPS north of .800 while leading the majors in outfield assists - for another player (Jackie Bradley Jr.) who hit .163 with a .497 OPS, along with a couple of who-knows-what minor leaguers.

It's complicated. Welcome to the bumper sticker version of the Red Sox' offseason, to date.

On the surface, the Red Sox are heading into this period of inactivity carrying the frustration of a fan base considering almost half of the Top 50 free agents have signed deals with none of them landing in Boston.

The Red Sox offseason has unfolded thusly:

Departures: Eduardo Rodriguez, Renfroe.
Additions: Michael Wacha, James Paxton, Rich Hill, Jackie Bradley Jr.
Members of 2021 team still in limbo: Kyle Schwarber, Jose Iglesias, Adam Ottavino.

"We still would like to add more pitching," Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said after making the Bradley Jr. trade. "Particularly, we’ve got some guys who could fill multiple roles. But as far as short relievers that’s something we have yet to address in meaningful fashion, and we’re going to continue to look at doing that. And then, with this deal, it’s basically a one-for-one swap of position players and I do still think we have room to add position players to this crew. Obviously, swapping Hunter for Jackie does changed the handedness of our group a little bit. So, maybe the dial moves a little more toward a right-handed bat, where before it might have been more toward a left-handed bat. But there’s different ways it can come together with the versatility and flexibility that we have, so we’re going to keep looking to supplement."

So, where does this leave the Red Sox whenever phones can once again be dialed and answered?

Starting pitching: Nathan Eovaldi. Chris Sale. Nick Pivetta. Hill. Tanner Houck. Garrett Whitlock. Wacha. That's where we are at, right now.

Hill is the best option to fill in for Rodriguez. So that's four. Wacha had an ERA over 5.00, and while his late-season adjustments were interesting, right now it certainly feels like this is a Matt Andriese-type acquisition. Maybe he becomes the No. 5 guy. (Remember, Garrett Richards and Martin Perez entered the 2021 season as every-fifth-day members of the rotation.) It feels like there is still another move to be had here, however. Those Oakland starters (Sean Manaea, Chris Bassitt) are too tantalizing to not make a call on.

Relief pitching: Ryan Brasier. Matt Barnes. Josh Taylor. Darwinzon Hernandez. Those are the rubber-meets-the-road bullpen options on this team right now.

Relievers are probably the area Bloom was truly talking about, with plenty of uncertainty lingering. While so many are intrigued by the image of Whitlock in the rotation, his presence might be more valuable in the multi-inning, late-inning role that we saw in 2021. Nobody was eyeing this area to be settled by the time December rolled around, but it should be understood that this is currently the most uncertain part of the equation. (It is also probably the easiest area to fix in a creative/semi-inexpensive fashion.)

Lineup: It's a good bunch of bats, but it is also one that heads into the lockout with some uneasiness. There has been no movement on extensions for either Xander Bogaerts or Rafael Devers. You just lost a guy who hit the second-most home runs on your team. One of the most important bats for the final two months, Schwarber, is possibly out of the equation. And, all of a sudden, there is a need for a right-handed-hitting outfield option, with the next-in-line outfield option - Jarren Duran - hitting from the left side.

Knowing how the Red Sox value versatility, Chris Taylor would have probably been a really good fit, but not at the $15 million-a-year he just signed with the Dodgers for. The big-ticket item would be Kris Bryant, but it's going to cost you. (MLB Trade Rumors projects his deal at six years, $180 million.) Nick Castellanos, relatively same deal. (Projected at five years, $115 million.) Jorge Soler is another name to consider. The wild card might be Seiya Suzuki, who has been posted and the Red Sox have scouted thoroughly. Suzuki - who one evaluator actually compared to Renfroe - might be the most logical target.

Defense: After an offseason where the Red Sox wanted to get more athletic, they head into this offseason ... wanting to get more athletic.

There is no doubt that the addition of Bradley Jr. into the mix immediately puts the Red Sox' outfield on par with virtually any team - even Tampa Bay - when it comes to tracking down fly balls. But how about the infield?

Without moving Bogaerts or Devers - which doesn't seem like a likely scenario, even with Carlos Correa still on the market - the Red Sox are left with second base. Perhaps they loop back on Iglesias as a defensive fail-safe, although Christian Arroyo's defense is more than adequate. And while Hernandez does represent an option to fill in at the spot he was originally earmarked for - second - the Red Sox should prioritize keeping him in center field full-time for Gold Glove consideration. He's that good.

The fact that the Red Sox didn't dip their toes in the deep end of the free agent spending pool to this point shouldn't come as a surprise. As one major league source said, they had seemed to be targeting the "second wave" for some time.

But, make no mistake about it, when this whole lockout thing is done, Bloom and Co. have left themselves with plenty of work to do.

Comments / 0

Related
Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
MLB
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
bosoxinjection.com

Red Sox rumored to have interest in signing a Dodgers All-Star

The Red Sox could steal Chris Taylor away from the Dodgers. Chaim Bloom’s vision for rebuilding the Boston Red Sox was expected to follow a similar blueprint to the one his old mentor Andrew Friedman used to turn the Dodgers into a juggernaut. We didn’t realize that plan involved prying several of his players away from Los Angeles.
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox fans won't love who Kyle Schwarber spent time with Thursday

The courtship of Kyle Schwarber continues in earnest. Schwarber recently declined his mutual option with the Boston Red Sox to become an unrestricted free agent, and several teams reportedly are interested in the veteran slugger. That includes the Red Sox, who remain "engaged" with Schwarber in contract discussions, per Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Brasier
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Chaim Bloom
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Adam Ottavino
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Jackie Bradley Jr.
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Sean Manaea
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Nick Pivetta
NESN

Red Sox Rumors: Boston Declines Options On Two Notable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will be letting Garrett Richards and Martín Pérez return to the free agent market. Both players had their team options declined for the 2022 season, making them free agents. MassLive’s Chris Cotillo had the news on Richards, and The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported the Pérez decision.
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Cardinals outbid Red Sox for one of team’s free agent targets

Steven Matz will not be taking his talents to Boston, as the St. Louis Cardinals have outbid the field and signed the lefty to a four-year deal worth up to $48 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The Matz decision, which was always expected to come before Thanksgiving, came on...
MLB
The Spun

Boston Red Sox Reportedly Signing Veteran Pitcher

The Boston Red Sox lost a key member of their rotation earlier this offseason, as Eduardo Rodriguez agreed to a five-year deal worth $77 million with the Detroit Tigers. On Friday, the front office found a free agent who can potentially take Rodriguez’s spot in the rotation. According to ESPN...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox#Bradley
985thesportshub.com

Red Sox sign free agent outfielder ahead of MLB CBA deadline

Over the past few days, MLB teams have been scrambling to sign free agents ahead of the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement expiring Tuesday night. Teams can’t sign free agents until a new deal is agreed to, and with lengthy labor negotiations expected, front offices are trying to get ahead of what’s to come.
NFL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Red Sox News

The Boston Red Sox received some big roster news on Sunday morning. Boston slugger J.D. Martinez had an opt-out in his contract this winter, allowing him to enter free agency if he pleases. However, he will be remaining with the Red Sox. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Martinez has...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa agent reveals teams he’s heard from

Mark Berman, of Fox 26 Houston, got an inside scoop on who has reached out to Carlos Correa and his agent. According to Berman, Correa’s agent has heard from the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and the Atlanta Braves. It would make sense for...
MLB
foxbangor.com

Former Red Sox pitcher weighs in on work stoppage

MILLINOCKET – Former Red Sox World Series Champion Bronson Arroyo was in Millinocket for festivities this weekend, and he weighed in on the current labor situation in Major League Baseball. While it is the MLB offseason, it is unclear how long that offseason will last. Earlier this week, the league...
MLB
newyorkcitynews.net

Red Sox on verge of signing RHP Michael Wacha

The Boston Red Sox are closing in on a deal with free agent right-hander Michael Wacha, according to multiple reports. The 30-year-old Wacha spent last season with the Tampa Bay Rays and went 3-5 with a 5.05 ERA in 29 appearances (23 starts). Overall, Wacha is 63-48 with a 4.14...
MLB
FanSided

MLB rumors: Kyle Schwarber’s contract demands, revealed

With the MLB lockout in full effect, Kyle Schwarber cannot sign with any team. However, he’s had plenty of time to refine his contract demands. Schwarber is just 28 years old, and seeking a contract worthy of his services. Unfortunately, talks between he and the Phillies broke down just a few short days ago.
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox 'thought they had a deal' for this catcher

Add Jacob Stallings to the list of players the Boston Red Sox apparently were "in on" before the MLB lockout halted offseason activity Wednesday night. The Miami Marlins acquired the veteran catcher from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday in exchange for a major-league pitcher and two prospects. According to the...
MLB
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
699K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy