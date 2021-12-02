ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

4 people attempt to cross California-Mexico border, 3 seriously injured

By City News Service
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three people were injured at California-Mexico as they attempted to illegally enter the United States between Otay Mesa and Garita De Otay, Mexico, authorities confirmed today.

About a half mile west of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, agents found four individuals that were either atop or had fallen from the international border barrier around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to Tekae Michael with the U.S. Border Patrol. Michael said that agents found three men suffering from leg injuries who had appeared to have fallen from the border wall. The fourth man was rescued via aerial ladder by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Three victims were transported to U.C. San Diego Medical Center in life-threatening condition. The fourth was taken into custody by border patrol.

No other information was available.

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

