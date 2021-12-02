ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19: Update: Booster shots and breakthrough cases

shrewsburyma.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Michael Hirsh, Medical Director for the City of Worcester has created a video to address COVID-19 breakthrough cases as well as COVID-19 booster shots. Please click HERE to view the video. Important Information:. It’s possible to get a breakthrough case after getting vaccinated, but your symptoms will be...

shrewsburyma.gov

buckrail.com

WDH encourages COVID-19 booster shot for adults

WYOMING — National experts have updated their booster recommendations to include anyone 18 and over who received their second Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine dose at least six months ago and anyone 18 and over who received a Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago. With...
MedicineNet.com

Is the COVID-19 Booster Shot the Same Vaccine as the First Two Shots?

COVID-19 booster shots are the same formulation as the existing vaccines. The additional vaccine dose strengthens the immune response of the standard vaccine course. Johnson & Johnson: Booster is equivalent to the previous doses. Pfizer: Booster is equivalent to the previous doses. Moderna: Booster is half the dose of the...
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Booster Shots Available At CVS, Walgreens

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you are planning to get the COVD-19 booster shot, they will be available at a participating CVS or Walgreens pharmacy near you. On Friday, CVS Health and Walgreens announced the availability of COVID-19 booster dose for all adults ages 18 years and older. CVS representatives said that starting Saturday, November 20 nearly 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country will be able to offer a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 booster dose to all adults ages 18 years and older who have completed primary vaccination with any authorized COVID-19 vaccine. Walgreens also announced that beginning Saturday Nov. 20, all individuals over the age of 18 can now receive a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine booster at nearly 9,000 Walgreens pharmacy locations. If you are planning on getting your booster shot, you are urged to call ahead to make an appointment.
#Covid 19#Booster#Omicron
NJ.com

Doctors urge vaccines, booster shots as Hudson County sees surge in COVID-19 cases

Hudson County’s COVID-19 infection rates are on the rise, and how much of a spike the county will experience remains unclear. The 7-day average for daily new cases increased into the 90s this week after hovering in the 50 to 60 range for much of the first half of November. The most recent similar spike in cases was from late July through early September, when that 7-day average peaked at 128.
counton2.com

CDC expands COVID-19 booster shot recommendations

ATLANTA, G.A. (WCBD) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday expanded recommendations for who should receive COVID-19 booster doses. Under the new guidelines, everyone ages 18 and up should get boosters either six months after their second Pfizer or Moderna shot, or two months after their initial J&J shot.
Wicked Local

Plymouth COVID-19 case update

PLYMOUTH - According to information provided by the Plymouth Board of Health, the following numbers are confirmed COVID-19 cases for Plymouth residents as of Nov. 16. Information on variants and/or breakthrough cases is not readily available at this time. These are confirmed cases only. New cases: 50. Current active cases:...
WDTV

Gov. Justice urges all adults to get COVID-19 booster shot

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Justice encouraged all previously vaccinated West Virginians to get their booster shot during Wednesday’s briefing. Last week, the FDA and the CDC both officially approved booster doses for all Americans ages 18 and older. ”You really need to run to the fire and get your...
Fox11online.com

Bellin offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- All adults can now receive Pfizer/BioNTech booster COVID-19 shots at Bellin Health locations. Bellin's announcement Monday followed Friday's U.S. approval of the boosters. "This authorization is good news as we continue to grapple with high numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in our region," Bellin Health...
hamlethub.com

Town of Bethel Community Update: COVID Cases Rise, Booster Clinics Scheduled

COVID RATES ON THE RISE; BOOSTER CLINICS SCHEDULED. Following several weeks of declining numbers, the rates of new infections and positive tests are again on the rise with the arrival of colder weather and more indoor activities. Bethel’s most recent rate of new infections per 100,000 population stands at 9, and test positivity has climbed to 2.7%. Both measures are about double from last week’s report. At this time, about 70% of our town has initiated vaccinations and 65% are fully vaccinated.
shrewsburyma.gov

118 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 in the Town of Shrewsbury

One hundred and eighteen (118) Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Town of Shrewsbury since November 26, 2021, bringing the cumulative total to 3,893. Effective October 12, 2021 the Shrewsbury Board of Health voted to require face coverings in all indoor private common spaces in the...
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
