AAA Texas: State’s gas price of $2.97 per gallon is 2nd-lowest in the country
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers in Texas aren’t paying nearly as much at the pump as most people in the country, according to AAA Texas.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.97 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. This is one cent more than Oklahoma, which has the lowest average in the nation. California has the highest of any state at $4.70.
AAA Texas said the state’s average price is two cents less than it was a week ago, but $1.13 more expensive per gallon compared to this time last year.
Within Texas, El Paso drivers are paying the most on average at $3.18 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.81 per gallon.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, demand for gasoline fell week-to-week across the U.S by nearly 6%, but gasoline demand still remains high. The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.38, a $1.22 increase compared to the price per gallon this time last year.
West Texas Intermediate crude oil is below $70 per barrel for the first time since early September. Prices decreased following the news of the new omicron COVID-19 variant spreading across the globe.
