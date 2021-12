Old school meets new school on this one, and fans are eating it up. Cordae has dropped the YBN from his name and ushered in a new season of his career, and he has been slowly sharing his new music with fans. He has often made it clear that he is a student of Hip Hop and this has made him quite the golden child for veterans. Aside from making headlines with his tennis champion girlfriend Naomi Osaka, you can find dozens of interviews and articles featuring Cordae speaking about the importance of lyricism in Hip Hop. On this latest single with Lil Wayne, both artists prove that the power of the pen isn't dead.

