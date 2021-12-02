ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Chiefs drop Blue Devils in overtime

By Jared Greenleaf
The Sault News
The Sault News
 2 days ago

CHEBOYGAN — Luke Karsten was just looking for one chance.

Midway through overtime, the Cheboygan junior forward got the opportunity he was craving, as the puck dropped to him in the Sault Ste. Marie zone.

With one shot, Karsten found the back of the net, celebrated joyously, and helped the Chiefs end a long winless drought against the Blue Devils in a thrilling 5-4 overtime victory at Ralph G. Cantile Arena on Wednesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOyCT_0dCP89E800

"I thought we were going to score right away (in overtime), but we just kept working hard," said Karsten, who finished with a team-high two goals. "We had a couple breaks to catch our breath, we went in and luckily we got a shot in, the goalie turned around, and it went in good."

Facing a 4-3 deficit midway through the third period, Karsten got the Chiefs (2-3) back into the contest, tying things up with a beautiful wrist shot past Sault goaltender Michael Bontrager.

While the two teams created chances late in the third, the game headed to overtime, where Karsten helped the Chiefs win their first matchup over the Blue Devils (2-2-1) since a pre-regional victory in Sault Ste. Marie back in 2012.

"Coach (Craig Coxe) hasn't beat them in 10 years, so this is a pretty good win for him and the whole team," Karsten said. "Everybody wanted to win. We've been losing at home, that's not good for our fans, so we needed a home win."

The triumph was also a thrilling one for Coxe, who was more than thankful the long drought finally came to an end.

"In the 11 years I've been coaching, this is the only the second time that I've beaten the Sault," said Coxe. "The first time was my very first year here. I thought it was a really good game, both teams played really well. They (Sault) got a really good club, both them and us are both young. I was happy that every period our players got better, and that's what we talk about all the time.

"This is huge. The boys in (the locker room) are very, very happy right now, and I'm happy for them. They've been working hard, and their hard work was rewarded tonight."

For Sault head coach Rick Mackie, he felt his team might have underestimated the Chiefs.

"We played them (Cheboygan) in the fall and got them pretty good on the scoreboard, and I think we started disrespecting them, and we shouldn't have, because I told them the whole way down they got a fantastic hockey coach (Coxe), they're lucky they have him, and they're going to come out and play hard, and that's exactly what they did," said Mackie. "Overall, it's not nearly as good enough for me to watch. It's disappointing not because of how we lost, but because of how we played. We're making really bad mistakes, bad habits, and the details of our game aren't very good, so we gotta go back to the drawing board.

"Congratulations to Craig (Coxe) and Cheboygan. They played a heck of a hockey game."

Freshman forward Ethan Shepard gave the Chiefs a 1-0 lead, scoring a goal with 6:15 left in the first period, but the Blue Devils bounced back with an equalizer from Avery Wilson just 20 seconds later. The Chiefs responded nicely with a shorthanded breakaway goal by senior captain Alex Clymer to regain the lead going into the intermission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ayxxb_0dCP89E800

After the Blue Devils tied it again with a goal from Garrett Gorsuch early in the second, junior forward Carson Bigger scored to give the Chiefs a 3-2 lead. However, Wilson tied the game again with his second goal of the game. The teams remained tied going into the second intermission.

Eli Hills gave the Blue Devils their first lead of the game at 4-3 in the third, but Karsten's heroics allowed the Chiefs to come back and stun the Sault in a classic back-and-forth clash between the rivals.

"Luke is such a pleasure to have on my team," Coxe said. "This is the third year that I've had him, and every year he's just seemed to progress better and better as a hockey player. He is very, very dedicated to the sport, works real hard at becoming a better player, and I'm happy for him. That's good to get a goal like that in your home town.

"I'm very lucky to have a guy like that on my hockey team."

Coxe said his team is starting to click after arguably its best performance of the early season.

"I would definitely have to say they're starting to feel more comfortable with each other, especially my top two lines, they've been playing together for a couple weeks," Coxe said. "We're still working some things out with the other lines, but both those lines played really well, and I think they're starting to get confidence in each other. They're getting to know where each other is without having to look sometimes, they're communicating more, so you want to see that."

As for Karsten and his teammates, they were just happy to put on a top-notch performance in front of their home fans.

"We haven't been able to put as many goals in like that this game, but that was awesome," Karsten said. "Five goals, back and forth, we just kept going, so I'm happy with our team today."

Clymer finished with two assists for Cheboygan, which received an assist apiece from Gavin Rose, Cody Lane, Jack Lane and Shepard.

Senior goaltender Scott Pavwoski stopped 34 shots for the Chiefs.

On the Sault side, Treyce Moran finished with two assists, while Cayd Escherich, Andrew Goodrich, Odin Medrick and Randen Blair each assisted on goals.

Bontrager made 26 saves in net for the Blue Devils.

Sault Ste. Marie will host Escanaba at 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday at Big Bear Arena.

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: Chiefs drop Blue Devils in overtime

Comments / 0

Related
Troy Messenger

Coach Mario White resignation effective immediately

Pike Liberal Arts head Coach Mario White has resigned effective immediately. Coach Rush Hixon has been named interim varsity head coach and Athletic Director and will lead the team through the remainder of the playoff season. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
NBC Sports

Draymond makes history in win vs. Suns with unique stat line

Draymond Green is certainly one of a kind. The Warriors forward is one of the more unique players in the NBA, as highlighted by his historic stat line in Golden State's 118-96 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night at Chase Center.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Lane
Person
Jack Lane
Person
Gavin Rose
Person
Avery Wilson
Newport Plain Talk

Eagles win in nail-biter over Blue Devils, 65-64

The Cosby Eagles opened their 2021-22 season on the road Thursday evening and they played in a game that many won’t soon forget. The Eagles pulled out a nail-biter over the Unicoi County Blue Devils winning the game 65-64. It was a barnburner from the jump as the two evenly matched teams mirrored one another through the first half of play.
BASKETBALL
michigansportsradio.com

Lawton’s Late Conversion Sends Blue Devils to Ford Field

The Lawton Blue Devils were viewed by many as the “misfit” in this loaded Division 7 semifinal. As the only program without multiple State Championships since 2009, the Blue Devils lacked the pedigree on paper. They have made up for that throughout the postseason with their willingness to fight and ability to run the football. Sticking to their strengths, Lawton finally earned their invitation to Ford Field, advancing past Jackson Lumen Christi 21-20 in Saturday’s semifinal.
LAWTON, MI
rmucolonials.com

Colonials Drop Home Opener To Mount In Overtime

Moon Township, Pa. – The RMU men's basketball team concluded play in the Kentucky Classic Friday by dropping its 2021-22 home opener, a 74-70 overtime setback to Mount St. Mary's at the UPMC Events Center. The Colonials dip to 0-4 overall on the 2021-22 season. MOMENTS THAT MATTERED. The Mount...
MOON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Cheboygan#The Sault Ste
nonpareilonline.com

Reivers baffle Blue Devils

The No. 15 Iowa Western women’s basketball team earned a big road win after pulling away from previously unbeaten No. 5 Kansas City Kansas College. The Reivers won 87-73. After starting the season 0-2 the Reivers have now won back-to-back games by double-digits. “It’s been rough at first just because...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kokomo Tribune

BOYS BB: Tipton Blue Devils preview

Tipton boys basketball coach Cliff Hawkins thinks fans will enjoy the new edition of the Blue Devils this winter. The team graduated four of its top six scorers from last season and has a lot of untested players moving into the rotation. But already the new unit is intriguing. “We’ll...
TIPTON, IN
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Blue Devils Are Heading Back to Syracuse After Regional Win of Skaneateles

Chenango Forks continues their dominant streak as they take down Section III Champ Skaneateles 41-28 to advance to their second straight NYSPHSAA semi-final appearance. Senior Dubbs Haqq tallied five touchdowns in the regional victory. The Blue Devils will play in the state semi-finals on Saturday, November 27th where they will...
SKANEATELES, NY
thesunflower.com

Shockers drop overtime thriller to Arizona

Wichita State erased a 16-point second half deficit, forcing overtime but ultimately fell to Arizona, 82-78, on Friday in the Roman Main Event. Sophomore guard Tyson Etienne led the comeback bid, scoring 24 of his 27 points after halftime on 27 shot attempts. Etienne also connected on a contested three-pointer with 16 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WHIZ

Blue Devils Basketball Back on AM 1240

High school basketball returns to the airwaves this Friday night on AM 1240. The Zanesville Blue Devils will start the season with their Tip-Off Classic from Winland Gymnasium. There they will take on Marietta in an non-conference game. Last season the Blue Devils beat the Tigers in overtime 72-67. The...
ZANESVILLE, OH
goduke.com

Blue Devils Sign Charlie Galuten

DURHAM – Duke Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Shawn Wilbourn announced the signing of six-year-old Charlie Galuten. Charlie signed his draft day letter Saturday, Nov. 13, in the presence of his family and new teammates at Morris Williams Stadium. "Even though we met Charlie last year, we...
DURHAM, NC
Hastings Tribune

Senior class helps end team title drought for Blue Devils

LINCOLN — The final whistle blew, the stadium lights were flashing, and pandemonium broke out on the west side of Memorial Stadium at the end of Monday’s Class D-2 state championship. A Kenesaw fan base, made up of a number of supporters that nearly matched the town’s population, erupted with...
LINCOLN, NE
Raleigh News & Observer

What we learned about Duke in the Blue Devils’ win over The Citadel

Freshman Paolo Banchero rebounded from a pair of subpar scoring performances to lead No. 5 Duke past The Citadel on Monday night. The 6-foot-10 Banchero poured in a season-best 28 points helping the Blue Devils pull away in the second half to top the Bulldogs’ 107-81 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
DURHAM, NC
The Hockey Writers

Wild Top Devils in Overtime, but Issues Remain With Their Overall Game

The Minnesota Wild snuck out a win in their second straight shootout. They claimed a lead early, but the New Jersey Devils forced their way back when the Wild let down their guard in the second and third periods. The Wild were fortunate Cam Talbot was sharp when they entered the shootout, his saves and Kevin Fiala’s goal won them the game as well as some very well-placed goalposts.
NHL
Grosse Pointe News

McMahon wins title for Knights; Blue Devils swimmers finish second in state

The high school fall sports season is near an end and swimmers from the Pointes had their turn to compete for state championships over the weekend. Among the highlights from the weekend’s action was an individual state championship for one swimmer and a second-place finish in the state for a strong Grosse Pointe South Blue Devils team.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
WKMI

Lawton Blue Devils Aim For State Title; Waldrup Up For Coach of The Year

2021 - a season like no other for the Lawton Blue Devils, one for the ages. As the Blue Devils prepare to play for a state title Saturday morning at Ford Field in Detroit against Pewamo-Westphalia (the two towns are northwest of Lansing and about 45 miles east of Grand Rapids.), another accolade is possible for Lawton. WWMT reports Lawton football coach Wade Waldrup is in the running for the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year.
DETROIT, MI
The Sault News

The Sault News

8
Followers
50
Post
434
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy