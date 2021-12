Settle into the couch after a morning of Black Friday shopping and make yourself a leftover turkey sandwich to watch the Blackhawks and Blues square-off today in a matinée game at the United Center. Chicago is 5-2-0 in seven games since interim head coach Derek King took over, but are scoring just 2.11 goals per game in that time. The Blues rank eighth in goals per game this season with 3.26 and tenth in goals against per game, allowing just 2.74. This is the second meeting between the two clubs this season after the Blues won a 1-0 game in St. Louis on October 30th. The Blues have won five straight games against Chicago – the longest winning streak against the Blackhawks in team history – and have recorded shutouts in two straight games at the United Center.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO